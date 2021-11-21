Although for a while, one of the best driving simulators such as Forza Motorsport 7, is no longer on sale in the Microsoft Store and in the Xbox Game Pass catalog, thanks to the friends of Instant Gaming we can get it in its digital edition for Xbox and PC at a great price. Without a doubt, for lovers of driving games it must be a must buy, alternating it with the more arcade style of the fantastic Forza Horizon 5.

Forza Motorsport 7

Enjoy its climatic changes in the race, its incredible technical section with a native 4K resolution and 60 images per second, more than 700 real vehicles available, including the largest collection of Ferraris, Porsches and Lamborghinis ever seen in a video game. Without a doubt, Forza Motorsport 7 is the best option for those looking for a driving simulator that is as realistic as possible.

Do not miss this offer and get Forza Motorsport 7 for Xbox and PC for only 14.99 euros.