The tech market is suffering one of its biggest production crises in years. Getting a PS5 or an Xbox Series X / S is proving almost impossible task, not to mention the PC scene. Therefore, you have to be attentive to any type of promotion to catch it on the fly.

If you are hesitating to enter Nintendo Switch and its entire catalog, the offer that we are going to propose is the one that clears any type of doubt. A pack full of content, in which we have a Nintendo Switch Lite along with Animal Crossing: New Horizons as the main course, two more games and an online subscription is 199.99 euros.

Nintendo Switch Lite Coral + Animal Crossing New Horizons Console

We are talking about a 70 euros discount compared to its usual price, marking the minimum registered for the product. The console model is the one that is totally committed to portable mode, with the joy-cons attached to the screen at all times, in this case with a beautiful coral color. If being able to have our own island is not attractive enough, a whole world remains in the palms of our hands.

Minecraft is also included in this pack and to round off the game even more, we have the possibility of getting one more title. For 5 euros more, we will have the option to choose between the classic Monopoly or Rayman Legends. In addition, the icing on the cake is in the three months subscription to Nintendo Switch Online for this pack.

Thanks to it, we will be able to access all the multiplayer functions of the games, being able to visit our friends’ islands in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, for instance. We will not have access to the Expansion Pack with this subscription, an improvement that allows us to use the Nintendo 64 and Sega Mega Drive emulators.