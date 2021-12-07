The best thing about birthdays is the gifts. You open the package, you keep its content and you have not paid a penny to enjoy it. The most curious of all is when the birthday boy is the one who gives the guests, in a show of gratitude for accompanying him.

This is the case of the 35th anniversary of Ubisoft. The French company has already given away several games in recent weeks and this time it is the turn of Anno 1404 History Edition. You can download it totally free through this link, but do it quickly because it is a limited promotion.

From today until December 14 you will have the chance to get hold of the game and link it to your Ubisoft Connect account. The strategy title was released in 2009 and received the Venice expansion a year later, so here you have all the content gathered in a single edition.

For those who do not know this mythical saga, we will have to forge our own city and make it prosper as much as possible. In this version Anno 1404 History Edition has been improved for modern systems, so the resolution that can be reached is 4K. Cooperative and multiplayer modes are also included to play games with friends.