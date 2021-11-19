Largely thanks to the versatility it offers us, the application is used in corporate, personal or education-focused environments. These presentations that we design step by step are generated based on a series of slides that we are creating. It must be borne in mind that one of the objectives of this program is to draw the attention, in some way, of those to whom we are going to make the presentation. For all this, PowerPoint offers us a series of functions and characteristics that will help us in this type of project.

In addition, it is very worth noting that here we are not only going to limit ourselves in the use of texts. The own program that accompanies others titles such as Word or Excel offers us the possibility of using a multitude of additional elements. Here we refer to objects such as images, videos, graphs, tables, etc. In this way, with a little creativity and patience, we will obtain really impressive results in our personal presentations.

However, this is not what we want to focus on in these lines, but rather what we can do with these projects once we have finished them. With this, what we want to tell you is that we are not only going to be able to generate a PPTX file or similar With the presentation as such. Just taking a few simple steps, which we will show you below, we can create other interesting multimedia content as an output file.