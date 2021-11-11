The function “Take a Break” is being tested and it is a notification that will reach users after a certain time they have been using the app, as stated by Adam Mosseri, director of Instagram.
“It’s exactly what you think it is,” Mosseri said in a video posted on Twitter. “If you choose to take a break from Instagram after spending a lot of time in the app, you can take 10, 20 or 30 minute breaks, “he said.
“Take a break it’s part of a broader effort to give the user better control over the Instagram experience. […] Ultimately, you know what’s best for you when it comes to how you use the app, and we want to make sure we provide you with tools to make Instagram what works for you. “
Adam Mosseri, Director of Instagram
Function amid controversy
The proof of this “Take a break” It comes just when Meta and its platforms have faced criticism about how users interact with the applications.
Just last September, the Wall street journal published an investigation in which it indicated that Instagram it had negative effects on the mental health of its adolescent users.
An Instagram spokesperson confirmed to The Verge that the option will be available to activate, however with adolescents it will be more insistent to motivate them to activate the function.
How “Take a Break” will work
So, in theory, when someone who has activated the “Take a Break” You will be able to choose the time you will spend using Instagram. Once that time has elapsed, you will receive a pop-up notification in which the user can choose one of the following options:
- Take a deep breath
- Write what you are thinking at the moment
- Listen to your favorite song
- Do something that’s on your to do list
If all goes well and the company belonging to Meta feels comfortable with the role, we could have “Take a Break” available next month.