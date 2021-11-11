The function “Take a Break” is being tested and it is a notification that will reach users after a certain time they have been using the app, as stated by Adam Mosseri, director of Instagram.

“It’s exactly what you think it is,” Mosseri said in a video posted on Twitter. “If you choose to take a break from Instagram after spending a lot of time in the app, you can take 10, 20 or 30 minute breaks, “he said.

Testing “Take a Break” 🧑‍🔬 We started testing a new feature called “Take a Break” this week. This opt-in control enables you to receive break reminders in-app after a duration of your choosing. I’m excited to dig into the results & hopefully launch this sometime in December. ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/WdSTjL6ZdH – Adam Mosseri 😷 (@mosseri) November 10, 2021

“Take a break it’s part of a broader effort to give the user better control over the Instagram experience. […] Ultimately, you know what’s best for you when it comes to how you use the app, and we want to make sure we provide you with tools to make Instagram what works for you. “ Adam Mosseri, Director of Instagram

Function amid controversy

The proof of this “Take a break” It comes just when Meta and its platforms have faced criticism about how users interact with the applications.

Just last September, the Wall street journal published an investigation in which it indicated that Instagram it had negative effects on the mental health of its adolescent users.

An Instagram spokesperson confirmed to The Verge that the option will be available to activate, however with adolescents it will be more insistent to motivate them to activate the function.

How “Take a Break” will work

So, in theory, when someone who has activated the “Take a Break” You will be able to choose the time you will spend using Instagram. Once that time has elapsed, you will receive a pop-up notification in which the user can choose one of the following options:

Take a deep breath

Write what you are thinking at the moment

Listen to your favorite song

Do something that’s on your to do list

If all goes well and the company belonging to Meta feels comfortable with the role, we could have “Take a Break” available next month.