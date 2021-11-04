The director Taika Waititi, who will soon release Thor: Love and Thunder, will now prepare the adaptation of El Incal, the masterpiece of Alejandro Jodorowsky and Moebius.

Taika waititi is becoming one of the most prominent directors in Hollywood, as after he achieved great success with Thor: Ragnarok (2017), won an Oscar for the screenplay for Jojo rabbit (2019) and has already shot Thor: Love and Thunder (2022). In addition, he has been in charge of some episodes of The Mandalorian and What we do in the shadows. Without forgetting that he has also exploited his facet as an actor in Free guy (2021) and Suicide squad (2021). But now it will adapt The Incal, one of the most legendary comics out there.

“Alejandro Jodorowsky’s films and graphic novels have influenced me and so many others for so long. I was surprised to have the opportunity to bring their iconic characters to life and I am grateful to Alejandro, Fabrice and everyone at Humanoids for trusting me to do so ». Said Taika waititi.

What is this comic about?

The Incal is a science fiction journey with a great message about metaphysics and symbology, which brings together a strange group of characters who have to save the Universe. The protagonist is John Difool, a detective who has a quite ingenious talking bird as a companion. He must find the courage that is inside him to be able to face the mission of his life, avoiding an intergalactic war.

Taika waititi will also write the script along with Jemaine clement and Peter warren, his regular collaborators with whom he has coincided in What we do in the shadows and The Conchords.

If someone is looking for a movie that vaguely adds to what it is The Incal, is about The fifth element (1997), directed by Luc besson and starring Bruce Willis, Jovovich mile and Gary oldman. Since precisely Jean «Moebius» Giraud he worked on art production so the aesthetic is somewhat similar and it is also an action adventure with metaphysical themes about life and death.

Do you think that Taika Waititi is the right director to make an adaptation of El Incal? It will really be difficult for them to show us the entire comic in one movie, but let’s hope they do a great job.