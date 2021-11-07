The renowned director Taika Waititi announced on his social networks that he will adapt Alejandro Jodorowsky’s comic, El Incal. Read all the info Here!

The projects of Taika waititi They continue to expand and the director announced one of his next films. In their social networks, Waititi reported that he will write and direct an adaptation of the comic The Incal. The comic is known to be a work of Alejandro Jodorowsky and the artist Jean Giraud, better known as Moebius.

In case the name doesn’t ring a bell Jodorowsky, We will tell you a little about this artist. He is a Chilean who dedicates himself to too many things: he is a novelist, screenwriter, poet, playwright, essayist, film and theater director, actor, film editor, comic book writer, musician, composer and even mime. Jodorowsky it is many other things, but they would not enter into this enunciation.

What really interests us is his facet as a comic book writer, the profession that caught the attention of Waititi as if to adapt one of his comics. The Incal is a science fiction comic that followed John Difool, a detective who, with the help of a strange bird that he has as an assistant, is able to move in the field of metaphysics.

Your inquiries will take you through a world of heroic adventure and symbols. His goal is to achieve personal fulfillment through enlightenment. On his journey, he must find his inner courage and his allies, with whom he will witness a revolution against the nobility, visit the center of the planet and seduce an alien queen to avoid an intergalactic war.

It’s a bit of a strange comic, but it has sold over a million copies and has been translated into more than twenty languages. But The Incal It is only the beginning of a whole series of comics related to each other, so the movie of Waititi it could be the first of a whole franchise.

“Movies and graphic novels by Alexander I was influenced by many others for quite some time. I was amazed when I was given the opportunity to bring these iconic characters to life and I am grateful to Moving away, Fabricio and all in Humanoids for allowing me to do it “, commented Waititi in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

The project is just one of many that it has Waititi for the next few years. Here are some of the things the director is working on: Thor: Love and Thunder, a Star Wars movie, Akira’s live action series, a sequel to What We Do In The Shadows, among many other things.

