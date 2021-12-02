In 1963, TAG Heuer launched its Carrera model, in homage to the famous Carrera Panamericana. This watch with an out of the ordinary appearance, which prioritized the correct reading of the stopwatch in any circumstance. In the early 2000s, the three-hand version of the TAG Heuer Carrera model was launched, advancing the goal of perfection in clarity and readability in time reading.

New TAG Heuer Carrera Three Hands

Thanks to its commitment to readability, TAG Heuer is today a benchmark and has therefore decided to breathe new life into its timeless, elegant and sporty chronographs from the TAG Heuer Carrera Three Hands family.

This new range is made up of 13 models that are lined up in four sub-collections: TAG Heuer Carrera Day Date 41 mm, TAG Heuer Carrera Twin-Time 41 mm, TAG Heuer Carrera Date 39 mm and TAG Heuer Carrera Date 29 mm.