New year, new textiles. If you urgently need to renew your bedding, towels, or get some new tablecloths to start the year, now is the perfect time thanks to the discounts that El Corte Inglés has launched on the occasion of the end of the year.

Price reductions reaching the 50% off, and that they will be great for us to fine-tune home textiles without spending too much money. And this is the selection with some of the discounted items that we liked the most.

Discount bedding





This cotton duvet cover set is a wardrobe staple thanks to its neutral tones. It has a 40% discount. Before it cost 49.95 euros . and now it costs 29.95 euros.

Cotton Duvet Cover Set





A duvet cover set with a multicolored floral print on a cauldron-colored background made of sustainably produced cotton. Before it cost 39.95 euros , now after the 40% discount, it costs 23.95 euros.

Montana Sustainable Cotton Duvet Cover Set





A set of 40% off white sheets decorated with a multicolored floral border. It’s made of 100% 144-thread cotton. Before it cost 29.95 euros , and now it costs 17.95 euros.

Physalis cotton sheet set





Another set of sheets with 40% discount. It has been made of 100% sustainable cotton, and has a plant print. Before it cost 29.95 euros , and now it costs 17.95 euros.

Medea sustainable cotton sheet set

Tablecloths on offer





The first proposal of this selection of discounted tablecloths is this model with patchwork of tartan squares in gray tones 100% cotton. Before it cost 49.95 euros , and now after the 40% discount it costs 29.95 euros.





If you are already looking forward to summer, you can prepare your home for its arrival by buying this tablecloth made with sustainable cotton and with a charming striped pattern. It has a 50% discount, it used to cost 39.95 euros , and now it costs 19.95 euros.

If you are looking for a striking tablecloth, here is a model with a multicolored floral print. It is 100% linen, before it cost 69.95 euros , and after applying the 40% discount, it now costs 41.95 euros.





If you are looking for a striking tablecloth, here is a model with a multicolored floral print. It is 100% linen, before it cost 69.95 euros , and after applying the 40% discount, it now costs 41.95 euros.





This resin tablecloth has a 30% discount. It has been made of 100% cotton with geometric print, and incorporates a resin surface with anti-stain treatment. Before it cost 29.95 euros , and now it costs 20.95 euros.

Arti Rural resin stain-resistant tablecloth

Towels and bathrobes at the best price





We liked this bath towel with a floral jacquard design because it was finished with colored tassels … It is made of organic cotton, and has a discount of 40%. Before it cost 4.95 euros , and now it costs from 2.95 euros.

Organic cotton bath towel 500 gr / m2 Iwakura





If you need a complete set of towels, this set is 50% off. It is made up of 5 towels with a jacquard border, and has been made of 100% cotton of 450 gr / m2. Before it cost 50 euros, and now it costs 25 euros.

Set of 5 cotton towels 450 gr / m2 Jara





This herringbone jacquard towel set has been made from 100% 450gr / m2 cotton, and is available in a wide variety of colors. It has a 50% discount, it used to cost 40 euros , and now it costs 20 euros.





This unisex bathrobe is discounted by 20%. Before it cost 159.20 euros , and now it costs 199 euros.





To finish with this selection of textiles, we bring you this Tommy Jeans bathrobe with a plain design and brand logo. It is made of 100% combed cotton of 360 gr / m2, and has a discount of 40%. Before it cost 89 euros , and now it costs 53.40 euros.

Cotton bathrobe 360 ​​gr / m2 Soft Tommy Jeans

