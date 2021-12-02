We have been warning for days, Christmas is falling, so in our newsroom we have been striving lately to offer ideas to serve the perfect menu, an aperitif at home with friends or the perfect decoration (from glasses to crockery).

In this line, today we bring you precisely another essential topic if we are going to receive people at home at these parties, the suitable Christmas themed table linen. A way to personalize our decoration that also protects the table and brightens the atmosphere. These are some of our favorite games – reusable as many times as you want this year and those to come – for sale on Amazon:

We start with a tablecloth and six matching napkins in white with a Christmas print in blue and red tones (with reindeer or snowflakes as protagonists). An option that, in addition to being decorative, is practical since it is made of fine microfiber chenille thread, so it does not wrinkle, fade or shrink (according to the manufacturer’s own words).

In addition, we can put it both in the washing machine and in the dryer, something to keep in mind at these parties that the abundance of guests increases the chances of staining it. It does not need ironing after washing. We find it in various sizes available from 52.60 euros.





Sokios – Pack Tablecloth + 6 Joly Napkins Christmas Collection (1, 160X210cm)

More discreet is this tablecloth with a jacquard print in shades of gold and creams with a gloss finish. A design made of a waterproof and resistant fabric that prevents stains. In addition, it is very easy to clean, just wipe with a damp cloth or cloth.

We find it on Amazon, where it has an average note of 4.2 stars and a wide selection of sizes and colors from only 21.99 euros. Of course, as often happens in these cases, the price varies depending on the choice of size or color.





Dress your home Resin Jacquard Tablecloth, 140×140 CM, Waterproof and Resistant, for Table Decoration, Ideal on Special Dates, Vintage Beige

If we are looking for a more personal option, we can opt for a set of individual tablecloths. Like this set of six with a red and green checkered pattern (a classic this time of year) that will give a warm touch to our table.

In addition, we can place them both with the table undressed and with another tablecloth underneath, yes, in soft and smooth tones to give them the prominence they deserve. We find it on Amazon from 18.99 euros (the price may vary if we choose another pattern or color).





Set of 6 Christmas Placemats, Cotton and Burlap, 42 x 32 cm, Dirt Repellent and Washable, Heat Resistant Placemats, for Christmas dinner Decoration (E)

Holly is another classic of Christmas decoration, we find it in the form of garlands, as part of the decoration of our Christmas tree or in the form of a pattern. This is the case of this tablecloth set with six napkins, which have it as the protagonist, bringing some color to our table and a Christmas theme but without excesses.

We find it for sale on Amazon in three different sizes to choose from from 52.60 euros (that if, the price may vary depending on the size we select).





Sokios – Pack Tablecloth + 6 Holly Napkins Christmas Collection (1, 200cm)

Finally, a total bet on the most typical color of Christmas, is this red stain-resistant tablecloth with subtle embroidery of stars in silver. A design that is not exactly discreet but that is elegant if we know how to combine it.





BGEUROPE Stain resistant tablecloth – Ref. Christmas stars red and silver (150 x 300 cm)

It is made from a mix of fabrics (55% cotton, 30% polyester, 15% lurex) that combine the quality of cotton with a treatment that prevents stains. We find it in a wide variety of sizes available from 62.65 euros (the price may vary depending on our choice).

Featured Products

And you dare to take advantage and launch yourself to try new recipes, we leave you three products for sale on Amazon that are not only on sale, but will make our lives easier.

The favorite oil-free fryer: The Aigostar, one of the best rated in its category, with 1,500 W of power per 64.99 euros 59.99 euros.





Aigostar Oil Free Air Fryer

Cecotec’s highest rated multi-function kitchen robot: the Mambo 1009, a way to save time (and effort) in the kitchen, which we now find reduced by 399 euros 299 euros.





Cecotec Mambo Multifunction Kitchen Robot

The 4th Gen Echo Dot Assistant with 6 Months of Free Amazon Music: Perfect to help us with our daily routines, from checking the news, listening to music or even guiding us while we prepare the most delicious recipes today. 119.99 29.99 euros.





Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Anthracite Fabric + Amazon Music Unlimited (6 Months FREE with Auto Renewal)

