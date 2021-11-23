The Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding faster than ever before with the premiere of series on the Disney + streaming platform beyond the movies that reach theaters and soon after to the subscriber screen. This Wednesday, November 24, it will be the turn of Hawk Eye, the company’s fourth live action series that will close a year of premieres to introduce viewers into Phase Four of the UCM.

Hawkeye is set in New York City after the Lapse lived in Avengers: Endgame. The series begins with Clint barton (Jeremy Renner) together with his family celebrating Christmas by going on a very special date, as they have received an invitation to see a musical about Steve Rogers (Captain America). Nevertheless, a past enemy of the Avenger He will return to your life ready to derail all your Christmas plans.

Luckily, Clint will meet the young woman Kate bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), a 22-year-old archer fan of hers who now aspires to heroin. She will present herself as a jovial and refreshing character whose admiration for Hawkeye will lead her to constantly want to demonstrate her full potential. Even being a strong fighter, as a rookie hero, Bishop will offer a charming comedic edge that promises to make all the followers of the series fall in love.

Hawkeye’s Christmas story will feature six episodes

Hawkeye will be composed of six episodes. The first two will be released this November 24 and will be followed by the premiere of an additional chapter every Wednesday, premiering the last of them on Wednesday, December 22. In the story we will meet new characters played by Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Cahn McClarnon and the debutant Alaqua Cox, playing Maya López.

