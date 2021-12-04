Syncope is the temporary, sudden and brief loss of consciousness, which is usually accompanied by paralysis of the body and absence of postural tone. It is similar to having a blackout, as the body does not respond and becomes immobile, triggered by a number of factors. This sudden loss usually has a quick recovery and is caused due to a decrease in blood flow to the brain. It is more common than is believed in the general population.

The secret here is to know how to distinguish between the true loss of consciousness caused by vertigo, depression, anxiety or dizziness and syncope, the first reaches a total fainting of consciousness, while the second is a partial loss, which not reach its entirety.

What to do to avoid syncope?

Unfortunately, this is a disease that can be present in all organisms and never explode or do it suddenly at any stage of life, that is why at the time it happens, the factors that affect it must be recognized immediately. they unleash in order to avoid them.

It is a disease that may or may not be associated with another and is usually linked to people who have conditions related to heart or neurological problems. In addition, they can occur in people who have constant fears, intense emotions, sharp pain, pressure on the head and abdomen or it can simply be caused by sudden changes when getting up.

In addition, people who take medications to lower blood pressure or to control blood sugar levels or even after using drugs or alcohol may have more repetitive episodes of syncope than normal.

Syncope is very common and most are classified as benign, so they do not require a special study or a very exhaustive medical evaluation. However, whenever they occur, it is advisable to contact medical personnel to determine if the repetition of the episodes has increased or lasts longer than usual or if they are accompanied by other symptoms, in order to give the correct management and avoid complications in the future.

If medical treatment is required, the health personnel will ask some questions related to the characteristics of the syncope episode and will determine the possible causes based on the patient’s medical history. A complete physical examination will be performed and depending on the results, it will be determined if it is a benign common syncope, which will not generate complications in the future or if it is a serious syncope such as those related to cardiac arrhythmias, pulmonary embolisms, anemias or neurological diseases.

Syncope does not have specific treatments, since it is self-limited and recovery is almost immediate, at the time it occurs it must be ensured that the person breathes, has a pulse and is capable of pronouncing words. You should lift your legs a little while lying down in this way will help the patient’s speedy recovery.