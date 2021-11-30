This Monday, the World Health Organization warned that the omicron variant represents a “very high risk” for the world. But he also indicated that it is still too early to know exactly how dangerous this strain is compared to the rest and it is also not immediately possible to know how much it is resistant to vaccines.

The group of the most powerful countries on the planet, the G7, asserted that the omicron variant is “highly transmissible” and requires “urgent action”, the G7 health ministers warned on Monday after an emergency meeting called by London.

What does Mexico say about omicron?

This Monday, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador indicated that the country is prepared for the possible rise of the omicrón variable and even asked not to worry about this strain.

“There are no elements to worry us, there are no risk reasons according to the reports that the specialists have given me,” said the president.

A day before, the undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell said that what was disseminated about omicron was disproportionate to what the available evidence says.

And, while other countries such as the United States and Europe establish travel restrictions from southern Africa and other countries, López-Gatell advised against similar measures for Mexico.

“Travel restrictions or border closures are not very useful measures; they affect the economy and the well-being of the people. The information disseminated on the risks of the new variant is disproportionate to what the existing scientific evidence shows ”.

So far, in Mexico the presence of the omicron strain has not been reported. And even the head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, indicated over the weekend that there is no alert in the Mexican capital for the possible presence of this variant of COVID.

With information from AFP.