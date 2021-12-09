The world is about to turn two years old from facing one of the most severe health crises of the modern era. Although important progress has been made during this period, the danger has not yet ended. Thanks to ongoing research, the Covid-19 vaccine was developed in record time. While another aspect to highlight is that now the main symptoms of the most dangerous variants of SARS-CoV-2 in the world are also known.

This issue resurfaced a few days ago when the existence of the Omicron variant. The first official cases occurred in South Africa but have now spread to more than 40 countries.

What is most striking is that it has a large number of mutations. The reason for this is unknown but there are several hypotheses about its origin. One of the most accepted states that a person with HIV would have incubated SARS-CoV-2 for a long period of time. Throughout this period, the pathogen modified its structure and then passed to another host and thus began the chain of infections.

What are the most dangerous?

There is still much to investigate but for now the World Health Organization (WHO) has already placed it on its list of Variants of Concern. Also in this section are Alpha, Beta, Gamma, and Delta mutations. What they all have in common is that they have been shown to be more infectious and communicable. For this reason they are considered the most dangerous today.

Now, thanks to the most recent research, the most frequent symptoms caused by these variants of SARS-CoV-2 have been identified. Below we share a list with each of them.

Alpha, Beta and Gamma variant

Aches and pains

Throat pain.

Diarrhea.

Conjunctivitis.

Headache

Loss of the sense of smell or taste.

Skin rashes or loss of color on the fingers or toes.

Delta variant

Headache

Throat pain.

Runny nose.

Fever.

Omicron variant

Dry cough.

Fever.

Night sweats.

Body aches

Although there are minimal differences between the symptoms of these variants of SARS-CoV-2, the best protection that exists is the vaccine. So far all those that have been approved have shown adequate protection in people. They do not prevent infections because their main function is to reduce the risk of suffering from serious disease. The only thing that remains to be defined is whether they work against the Omicron Variant.

Similarly, it should be noted that currently in Mexico cases of the five most dangerous variants in the world have been reported. Although of all the most common is the Delta because it represents more than 90 percent of all cases.