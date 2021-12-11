Since the emergency approval of vaccines against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Vaccine safety concerns have contributed to vaccine vacillation. Symptoms after primary vaccination against severe acute respiratory distress syndrome coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) among patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) are generally similar in frequency, severity, and duration to those reported in the general population. .

The symptom profile after a third dose of mRNA vaccine with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is unknown.

However, more serious and frequent adverse events have been reported after the second dose of a mandatory double dose mRNA vaccine. The frequency of adverse effects after a third dose of mRNA vaccine in the general population has been similar to that of the second dose.

However, the symptom profile after a third dose of mRNA vaccine in the predominantly immunosuppressed IBD population is unknown.

Researchers at Cedars Sinai Medical Center posted a report on the medRxiv prepress server. In which they evaluated the symptoms after a booster dose of mRNA vaccines in adults with IBD.

Study details

Study participants were included in the post-vaccination registry of coronavirus risk associations. And longitudinal evaluation in IBD (CORALE-IBD) to determine the frequency and severity of symptoms.

They were surveyed after receiving a booster dose of the mRNA vaccine in an observational cohort study. A total of 524 participants (70% female, mean age 45 years) reported a third dose of mRNA vaccine through October 11, 2021. Overall, 41% reported symptoms after the booster dose, with symptoms generally more frequent and more severe among younger participants. 55 years.

Symptoms in eleven organ systems were evaluated for the study. They included injection site symptoms such as pain, erythema, swelling; fatigue or malaise; headache or dizziness; fever or chills; rheumatological symptoms such as problems related to the muscles, joints or nerves; gastrointestinal problems such as nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain or diarrhea, changes in sleep patterns or sleep disorders; swollen lymph nodes; changes in the skin, nails, or face; eye, ear, mouth, or throat problems; coughing, breathing problems, and memory problems or mood swings.

Implication

Overall, this study demonstrated that the likelihood and distribution of symptoms among IBD patients after a booster dose of mRNA vaccine were generally similar to that of a second dose. Additionally, it showed that for most organ systems, fewer people experienced post-vaccination symptoms after the booster dose compared to the second dose.

More studies are needed to evaluate post-vaccination gastrointestinal symptoms in the population living with chronic gastrointestinal disease.

