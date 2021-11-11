Sylvester Stallone undoubtedly gives his all on film sets, but once he almost went too far and could have killed him.

During the filming of Rocky iv (1985), the fight scenes went too far, since Sylvester Stallone he had an incident that could have ended his life. Because in the combat of Rocky Balboa against Ivan Drago, the actor Dolph lundgren he accidentally hit his co-star.

This is how the anecdote tells the next Sylvester Stallone: “In the first round, where he knocked me down, that’s real. It pulverized me and I didn’t feel it at the time, but later that night my heart started to swell. He had injured his cardio-perio sac, which is when the heart hits the chest, as in a car accident when the chest hits the steering wheel. My blood pressure went up to 260. They thought I was going to be talking to the angels.

Luckily the actor was able to pull himself together and finished the movie and it was a tremendous success as it took a long time for another sports-themed premiere to overtake Rocky iv. Now, they will present a new version with a montage made by themselves. Sylvester Stallone.

What is this movie?

Rocky iv begins with the end of Rocky iii, therefore the protagonist played by Sylvester Stallone just defeated Clubber Lang (Mr. T) and has his rematch fight with Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers). Then it comes to the United States at Iván Drago (Dolph Lundgren) along with a great group of coaches and promoters. They turn Rocky out of tune, but he is not interested. But Apollo Creed yes he accepts and they organize an exhibition match. The Soviet boxer beats Apollo and ends up dying in the ring in the arms of Rocky.

So after the death of his friend he decides to accept the fight and travels to the USSR for a rematch. There he trains very hard and the fight is more even than everyone thought. In the end Rocky he wins the fight and the Soviet public applauds him for his determination and attitude in the ring.

Do you like this Sylvester Stallone movie? Leave us your comments below.