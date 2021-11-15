Actor Sylvester Stallone will repeat as Stakar Ogord in the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 movie that is currently shooting.

Own Sylvester Stallone has shared on his social networks a couple of videos on the set of filming of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, where we can see how the veteran actor hallucinates with the technology they use. Since it is surrounded by cameras that capture every detail of their faces.

Here we leave you the video of Sylvester Stallone:

In the text we can read: «For those interested in what happens behind the scenes at the cinema. Here is only a small part. Face duplication ».

Who is Stakar Ogord?

Sylvester Stallone plays one of the leaders of the Raiders. He had under his orders Yondu (Michael Rooker) but she kicked him out when he broke the code by kidnapping children for EGO. When they found out that Yondu had sacrificed to save Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) they gave him a funeral in the purest style of the looters, in a very emotional scene.

So Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 it could link to one of the post-credits scenes from the second installment. Since we can see Stakar Ogord alongside other Raiders like Ogord fin, Charlie-27, Martinex, Krugarr and Mainframe. The character of Sylvester Stallone He asks if they are willing to work as a team like in the old days. So it would be great if we could see them in action in the next installment.

For now, we will have to wait a long time to know what he is preparing James Gunn for this story, but at least we know that Karen Gillan as Nebula, Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Vin Diesel as Groot (voice), Bradley Cooper will return. as Rocket (voice), Pom Klementieff as Mantis and Sean Gunn Kraglin. In addition, Will Poulter will debut as Adam Warlock.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 It will premiere on May 5, 2023. Meanwhile, you can see the performance of Sylvester Stallone What Stakar Ogord on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 on the Disney Plus streaming platform.