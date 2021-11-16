Sylvester Stallone confirms return to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

There will be more Stakar Ogord stories in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to tell, as Sylvester Stallone confirmed that he will be part of the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Sylvester Stallone is not only one of the living legends of the seventh art, he has also become one of the favorite actors of director James Gunn, who will again feature Sly for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Don’t miss: Lights… camera… action! Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 begins filming

Through a post on his Instagram account, Sylvester Stallone confirmed that he will once again play Stakar Ogord, one of the leaders of the Ravagers, intergalactic mercenary criminals and bounty hunters. Stakar was the one who saved Yondu, who before joining the Ravagers was a Kree slave.

Stallone wore the Stakar outfit that he will wear in the third part of the Marvel Studios saga in the photo he shared for a couple of hours on social networks, before deleting it.

In the comics Stakar Ogord, better known as Starhawk, debuted in the pages of The Defenders # 27 (September, 1975), created by Steve Gerber and Sal Buscema. Among his abilities is the manipulation of light, a sense of sight more developed than that of humans and can fly at speeds greater than that of light.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will feature a cast consisting of Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Zoe Saldaña as Gamora, David Bautista as Drax, Bradley Cooper as voiced by Rocket Racoon, Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot, Pom Klementieff as Mantis and Karen Gillan as Nebula.

Under the direction of James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will hit theaters on May 5, 2023.

It may interest you: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 already has an official release date

Source: Instagram

The follies of the Guardians of the Galaxy come to the Marvel-Verse

The origins of the most irreverent galactic team!

Since their first appearance in 1969, the Guardians’ lineup has undergone several changes. In this edition we recover the editions that best reflect the moments and characteristics that these galactic misfits bring to this dysfunctional tribe that conquered the hearts of fans around the world thanks to its adaptation to the big screen.

Learn about their first adventures, be amazed by the imagination of the elements that surround their stories such as their extravagant costumes, their fantastic spaceships and their greatest interstellar missions.

SMASH and Marvel Comics México bring you Marvel-Verse: Guardians of the Galaxy, with the best stories from the most irreverent team in the Marvel Universe.

It is also being read

5 Curiosities about “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”

Amanda Seyfried refused to be part of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’

James Gunn uses Guardians of the Galaxy toilet paper amid shortages

Zoe Saldaña confesses that she raises her children with the help of three assistants

Disneyland may not reopen its parks until 2021