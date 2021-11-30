Fans of the famous devil doll, good news: the North American channels SyFy and USA Network have been granted renewal for a season 2 from ‘Chucky’, the television version / sequel to the not-so-childish toy killings.

The news comes just in time for the eighth and final episode of the first season to air in the United States and brings us to 2022 to see what’s next. By the way, precisely It will be next January when SyFy I premiered it in our country.

Created and written by himself Don Mancini, the series begins when Chucky appears at a flea market in a residential neighborhood in an idyllic town. You can imagine that the tranquility is over with a series of murders that, in turn, reveal secrets between the neighbors while old enemies and allies of the doll that threaten to reveal its secret origins.

They have not given us more details of season 2, but the series has Brad Dourif voicing Chucky again. In addition, the cast is headed by Zackary Arthur, Björgvin Arnarson, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Teo Briones and Devon Sawa. On the other hand, Jennifer Tilly, Alex Vincent, Fiona Dourif and Christine Elise appear.

I have not been able to see this series of ‘Chucky’ but the companions who were able to see its beginning in Sitges ended up pleasantly surprised.