Switzerland legalized the use of Sarco, an assisted suicide capsule with painless death in a matter of minutes

Philip Nitshke, Australian physicist and humanist, presented “Sarco”, An assisted suicide capsule to have a painless and quick death. The device obtained its legalization in Switzerland and will be able to be used in the country from 2022.

Euthanasia is one of the most delicate debates of the present time, and while in Latin American countries like Argentina it is still in the process of legalization, in other parts of the world such as Switzerland not only does it already have legal validity in the form of “assisted suicide”, but They also work in different methods to make it easier, faster and less painful for the patient. The difference between euthanasia and assisted suicide is that in the former it is the medical staff or a family member who decides to end the patient’s life, while in the latter it is the patient himself who makes the decision to end his life.

How Sarco, the Assisted Suicide Capsule, Works

Sarco It is an invention that has been in development for several years, but it was not until now that Swiss regulations decided to give the green light to its use in cases of assisted suicide. It is a capsule that can be designed with 3D printers and transported to any location for use by the patient, who lies inside, is hermetically enclosed and, once the button is pressed to initiate assisted suicide, quickly enters a state of disorientation to death.

According Nitshcke, Sarco It works with a system that expels nitrogen inside the capsule to reduce the oxygen level from 21% to 1% in just 30 seconds. At that time, the patient will feel disorientation or a small feeling of euphoria until they lose consciousness completely: later, they will die from hypoxia (lack of oxygen) and hypocapnia (lack of carbon dioxide) without pain or a feeling of suffocation, according to to the physicist.

Its creator will launch a definitive model in the Netherlands, 2022, and seeks to add a camera that allows communication with people abroad, in addition to filming the consent of assisted suicide, and even hopes that in the future it can be used Sarco without the presence of a doctor to perform a psychiatric analysis of the patient, but through an AI.

