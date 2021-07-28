Google would be working on Switch to Android, an application whose purpose would be ease the process of switching from an iPhone to an Android smartphone. The utility is not yet available, but traces of it were found by 9to5Google in the last hours.

It is not unreasonable that those of Mountain View launch a tool to make the migration to their operating system easier. What is striking is how the apparent existence of it was detected. The finding was made when analyzing the APK of the Data reset tool that Google included in the last days in the Play Store.

Although this utility is available on almost all Android smartphones on the market by default, it does not have an icon in the application drawer and before it did not appear in the Google online store. Its purpose is to help reset the mobile or transfer data to a new phone; but nevertheless, in its guts now includes references to a new app called Switch to Android. Basically, it would offer options similar to those existing in Move to iOS, the other side of Apple.

As found by 9to5Google, the application Switch to Android not only would it be able to import data, contacts, messages and multimedia content from an iPhone. It would also offer the possibility of transferring apps.

This would be really interesting, although there is still not much information on how it would work. Currently the vast majority of popular applications have versions in both operating systems, but paid apps could be a hypothetical point of conflict. Why? Because users who switch from iOS to Android have to buy them again.

‘Switch to Android‘would simplify the migration from iOS to Android

Photo by Laura chouette in Unsplash

Currently, the official method to transfer as much information as possible when migrating from iPhone to Android smartphone is via Google Drive. Is an alternative reliable but lacking certain functions, Y Switch to Android I would try to correct it.

If the analysis of 9to5Google it is right, Switch to Android for iOS would work alongside the Data reset tool Android to achieve the migration. The big question is the following: How would the new Google app be in charge of transferring all the information from iOS to Android?

According to the information available, the utility would create a local Wi-Fi network, in the anchor point style, on the Android mobile. The user would connect to it from their iPhone and the apps would be synchronized to complete the process wirelessly.

Will Apple allow Switch to Android is available on the App Store? For now we have to wait, but those of Mountain View would have an application that could cause new sparks with those of the apple.