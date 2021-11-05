Switch Online has more than 32 million users

Along with information related to hardware and software sales, Nintendo also revealed the number of subscribers to the Switch Online service during its most recent financial report. Along with these data, the company assured that they plan to improve this platform to satisfy users.

According to Nintendo, by September 2021, the Switch Online service has more than 32 million active users. The last data that was provided was in September 2020, where it was mentioned that the total was 26 million. Considering that this number was recorded prior to the launch of the Expansion Pack, it is likely that the number of players has increased.

Along with this, Nintendo noted that it has listened to fans, and They are already working to satisfy the users of this service. This was what was commented on the matter:

“In the future, we will continue to improve and expand both the Nintendo Switch Online and the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, striving to provide services that satisfy customers.”

It is not clear at the moment if this refers simply to increasing the offering of games available for the NES, SNES, N64 and Genesis platforms, or if they intend to improve the emulation of titles like Ocarina of Timeas well as offering a better online experience.

In related topics, here you can learn more about the sales of Nintendo Switch hardware. In the same way, these are the most popular games on this console.

Editor’s Note:

Although the number of subscribers to the Switch Online represents basically a third of the users of this console, Nintendo needs to improve its service as quickly as possible. Even before the complaints about the N64 emulation, people were not happy with the way the online mode works, and this is something that has not been fixed.

Via: Nintendo