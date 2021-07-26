Switch game is the best-selling in Europe

A couple of days ago it was revealed that the Nintendo Switch had become the best-selling console in the United States during the first half of the year. Now, it was recently confirmed that Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury it was positioned as the best-selling physical game in Europe during the first six months of 2021.

In accordance with GfK information, this more content version of the Wii U classic topped the best-seller for fitness in Austria, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Switzerland and the UK, and was positioned in the first places in other countries of the continent.

FIFA 21 it was the second best-selling physical game. Third we find Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. It is important to mention that these are physical copies, and the digital sales of these games are not being taken into account. Similarly, the GfK report mentions that Nintendo games are among the best three in nine European countries.

In related topics, here you can check our review of Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury. Similarly, rumors indicate that there would be remakes of The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages and Oracle of Seasons.

Via: Nintendo Everything

