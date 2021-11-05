If the time it lasted last year was short, Tinder brings back its most innovative way of doing match to your application. Save the date: November 7 at 6:00 p.m..

Swipe Night is an interactive experience designed to break the ice and open a conversation beyond the swipe. The application offers the possibility of watching a miniseries on its platform and making decisions to personalize it.

In the previous edition, these choices appeared on profiles to encourage matching people to start conversation topics. This year, the operation is a little different, there is a birthday party in which a murder takes place and at the end of each episode the suspect must be chosen.

Decisions expose unique clues or spaces to investigate as they approach resolution of the case. At the end of each episode you will be able to talk via Quick Chat with someone who has chosen a different suspect to discuss the scenes they saw, analyze the clues that were not in their way and solve the mystery together. In addition, members will be able to search the rooms of the house and investigate objects that reveal additional clues.





“We settled on the mystery genre, because it is a catalyst for conversation and a unique opportunity for members to meet their partner in crime by working together to solve the crime.” says Kyle Miller, Vice President of Product for Tinder.

We, who were able to try it exclusively before it comes out this Sunday, we attest. The story, directed by Sasie Sealy and starring a cast of up-and-coming Gen Z talents, is hooking. And it’s a hilarious and easy way to meet people.

How to use Swipe Night: Killer Weekend

Tinder members around the world will be able to find Swipe Night in the recently launched Explore, a space of the app where it will be developed for three consecutive weeks. The Quick Chat experience will be available on Sundays from 6:00 PM to midnight, but you can keep repeating the experience and making different choices throughout the month of November and beyond.

Interactive dating experiences, a resounding success

The data of the first Swipe Night indicate that we are facing a new way of dating. 20 million members used it and there was a 26% increase in matches globally.

