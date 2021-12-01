Swimming in people with special needs: recommendations and equipment

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 6 minutes

Currently, there are all conditions for people with special needs to practice swimming safely. The adaptation of the places, as well as the equipment, greatly facilitate this practice.

People with special needs can benefit a lot from swimming. This is a very complete sport that involves the motor and psychomotor system. In this way, they can exercise muscles, ligaments, tendons, and joints.

For the above, it is very common for doctors to recommend swimming people with special needs. This not only keeps them in shape, but is ideal for alleviating various pathologies, such as back pain.

As if this were not enough, this sport also produces relaxing effects. Even, there are times when swimming can reduce medication doses. Therefore, it is more than advisable for people with special needs.

When should you be careful in the pool?

Most people with special needs can swim. Even in very severe cases this practice It is recommended, as long as it is carried out with the appropriate security measures.

The care and adaptations that must be observed in the pool depend on the type of needs that each person has depending on their limitations. From that point of view, the following can be noted.

Swimming for the visually impaired

The practice of swimming is oriented to eliminate fear, achieve a safe float and acquire a basic swimming style. The main safety measures have to do with familiarizing them with the facilities in an optimal way, removing obstacles and incorporating recognizable landmarks to facilitate movement.

For the hearing impaired

In this case, there are no major difficulties or risks for learning and practicing swimming. Only visual aids should be increased to facilitate orientation and communication. Instructions should be done face to face. It is also important to protect the ear canal well against possible infections.

Swimming for spinal cord injuries

The facilities must be adapted to facilitate mobility. Special emphasis is placed on preventing and avoiding both injuries and infections. To do this, measures should be adopted that favor or correct toilet training, especially if it is taken into account that bedsores are common in these people. You should advance gradually and combine backstroke with freestyle.

Intellectual disability

In this case, it is emphasized that people with special needs find in the water a safe and motivating environment. For this reason, greater emphasis is placed on recreational activities.

The monitor’s work is also essential, since in these cases it is usually a benchmark for imitation. Continuous reinforcement of technique and personalization is necessary in fitting and teaching.

Swimming can be safe for everyone

People with special needs do not have to deprive themselves of practicing a sport as complete as swimming. In some cases, like in Down syndrome, it is possible and advisable to start at an early age.

In other cases, the indicated thing is to start once the basic rehabilitation phase has been passed. Swimming will serve to continue with physical and motor development. In addition, it has very positive effects on mental health and quality of life in general.

Swimming programs for people with special needs are short-term and long-term. In all cases, special emphasis is placed on the safety of the practice, since accidents or unforeseen negative situations can affect motivation.

What is indicated is that the monitor take into account the particular needs of each person. Some will acquire basic skills that will improve their overall health and mood anyway. Others will gain remarkable skills and then will be able to make use of Public pools without any problem.

Recommended swim teams for people with special needs

For the practice of swimming to be safe, people with special needs will require basic equipment that guarantees their well-being and prevents difficulties. Some of the essential elements are as follows.

Ear canal protection

It is very important that the ear canal stay water free. To achieve this, there are options such as oversized silicone plugs that completely fill the outer ear and provide an airtight seal for the area.

Also, you can opt for specialized plugs. These are devices that must be fitted by a doctor and provide maximum protection. There are also swim bands made from neoprene to help keep the earplugs in the right place.

Swimsuits for people with special needs

There are several types of swimwear for people with special needs that provide maximum safety and comfort. One of the main benefits that some of these suits offer is that allow to overcome incontinence problems.

There are many people with special needs who cannot control their bowels adequately. Therefore, require a special swimsuit so that there are no accidents and the pool water can be kept in optimal condition.

Such suits are discreet and protect against urinary and fecal incontinence. They are made of neoprene with medical grade silicone. Therefore, they do not cause irritation and are very hygienic. The designs are very striking and do not have great differences in appearance compared to a common swimsuit.

Swimming diapers

Swim diapers are almost always used by babies or young children. However, there are also them for adults. They offer comfort and security, as well as discretion. In the market, there are varieties for all kinds of ages and needs.

Flotation devices

Flotation devices are very important for people with special needs to swim safely. There are a wide variety of these items. The following are some of them:

Cerebral Palsy Square Float . It helps when there is weakness in the legs, but good control of the neck and upper part of the trunk.

. It helps when there is weakness in the legs, but good control of the neck and upper part of the trunk. Aquatic head float. Helps keep the head out of the water and prevents tilting back or to the side. Offers great freedom of movement.

Floats Aqua ring . It is a ring with several floats that run through the body. Ideal for those who can maintain an upright posture, but cannot walk in water.

. It is a ring with several floats that run through the body. Ideal for those who can maintain an upright posture, but cannot walk in water. Sectional raft . Helps to stay in the water, when you can’t swim yet. It is attached to the body with straps and is very secure.

. Helps to stay in the water, when you can’t swim yet. It is attached to the body with straps and is very secure. Adapted life jacket. They are jackets designed for different needs. They focus on safety and are very practical.

Swimming is a sport suitable for everyone

Swimming is not only a great physical activity, but it also provides fun and enjoyment, especially in the summer. No person with special needs should be deprived of this practice, since respecting certain conditions can be very safe.

At the moment, only some pools are adapted for people with special needs. Nevertheless, It is expected that in the future all pools will provide the necessary characteristics so that they can be used by anyone regardless of their condition.

