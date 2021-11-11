Swiftkey for Android now allows you to synchronize the clipboard between the phone and the PC

Talking about keyboards on Android and also on iOS goes through almost inevitably referring to SwiftKey. An application in constant development thanks to continuous improvements that now sees a highly anticipated revision arrive after its passage through the beta phase. It is about the possibility of sync Windows and Android clipboards through your keyboard.

Swiftkey is part of Microsoft. Both have walked together since the first one became part of Microsoft. Since then, SwiftKey developers have continued to improve their app. A tool that now and thanks to the latest update allows you to synchronize the Windows and Android clipboards.





A clipboard for Windows and Android

It took time, but finally Microsoft has brought Swiftkey, one of the most widespread third-party keyboards in the entire mobile ecosystem, the ability to synchronize the Windows and Android clipboards. A function that You can already try it without having to be a beta user.

Now, if we download version 7.9.0.5 of Swiftkey from Google Play Store, we can make a copy on Windows and paste it on Android and vice versa. A process that can also be carried out in very few steps.

Swiftkey uses the Windows clipboard and cloud sync through Azure. The only requirement next to having the latest version of Swiftkey downloaded is to have our user registered on the keyboard with the same Microsoft account that we use on the PC. This new feature can be used in both Windows 10 and Windows 11.

To enable Swiftkey desktop sharing on Windows and Android we have to carry out the steps on the phone and on the PC.





Inside Swiftkey we will have to enter configuration and look for the section “Enriched entry”, “Clipboard” and activate the section “Synchronize clipboard history”.





In the case of the PC we will have to enter the “Setting” and then in “System” look for the section “Clipboard”, “Synchronize between your devices” and activate “Automatically sync text when I copy”.







Via | The Verge