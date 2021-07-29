Fans of the series Sweet tooth from Netflix are in luck, as they will be able to enjoy a new season

Netflix has announced that adaptation of the comic Sweet tooth will return for a second season. This comes after the fantasy drama drew 60 million viewers in its first four weeks after its release on June 4, placing it at No. 6 on the streamer’s list of most-viewed English original series, by in front of Emily in Paris and just below Lady’s gambit.

Based on Jeff Lemire’s DC comic series, it follows the adventures of Gus (Christian Convery), a part-deer, part-human boy, who leaves his home in the woods to find the outside world devastated by a catastrophic event. He will join a motley family of human and animal-child hybrids like him in search of answers about this new world and the mystery behind its origins.

The team

The series also stars Nonso Anozie as Jepperd, Adeel Akhtar as Dr. Singh, Will Forte as Richard, Stefania LaVie Owen as Oso, Dania Ramirez as Aimee Eden, Aliza Vellani as Rani Singh, Neil Sandilands as the fearsome General Abbot and James Brolin as the narrator of the story, although it is unknown if we will finally see him on screen.

Jim Mickle returns as showrunner, writer, director and executive producer. Sweet Tooth is produced by Team Downey in association with Warner Bros. Television with Susan Downey from Team Downey, Robert Downey Jr. and Amanda Burrell executive producing alongside Linda Moran. Team Downey’s Evan Moore is returning as producer and Oanh Ly (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) joins as co-executive producer.

Mickle said: “It has been equally exciting and moving to experience how people all over the world have fallen in love with our deer boy. We couldn’t be more excited to continue our collaboration with Netflix and continue to follow Gus and his friends on their extraordinary journey. “.

The announcement of the renewal for a second season is undoubtedly good news, given Netflix’s ugly habit of canceling series after its first season, Jupiter ‘Legacy, Millarworld’s first series is one of the more recent examples.

Did you like the Sweet Tooth series? Tell us what you think in the comments.