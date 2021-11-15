In the middle of autumn it is time for a very healthy food that is sweet potato, which has many properties that are beneficial to our health.

It is said that sweet potato or sweet potato can help you lose weight and improve your vision, is it true or is it just a myth? We are going to analyze and explain all the properties of the sweet potato to answer this common question.

Sweet potatoes can help reduce the risk of eye disease

The sweet potato, contains various substances that can help reduce the impact of aging on eyesight and the risk of eye disease. One of these substances is beta carotene, which is what gives the sweet potato its color, and can help prevent age-related vision problems.

Beta carotene is a very characteristic pigment found in plants and fruits that have a red or orange color, and carrot, sweet potato, apricots, peppers, pumpkin, tomato, grapefruit and many more are found in foods.

This beta carotene is converted into vitamin A in our body, and this is also part of a compound called rhodopsin, which is necessary to capture the light necessary to adapt to changes in brightness. Vitamin A is essential for a healthy eye.





In fact, a severe deficiency in vitamin A can cause rune blindness known as xerophthalmia, a very common pathology in third world countries.

In addition, a 2013 article found that beta carotenes along with Vitamin C, E and zinc, can help reduce the risk of age-related eye diseases.

It is important to clarify that the sweet potato it will not eliminate pathologies such as myopia, hyperopia or astigmatism, it only helps reduce the impact of aging on our vision.

Why the sweet potato can be excellent to include in our diet if we want to lose weight

It has a high satiating effect

This tuber contains complex carbohydrates and a lot of fiber, making you feel fuller for longer, thanks to its high satiating effect.

In addition, the fiber it contains can help slow digestion, causing the feeling of fullness to be maintained over time. This will make you eat less and thus lose more weight.

A review looked at multiple studies and found that they all concluded the same thing – eating more fiber for at least 12 months was associated with a sustained weight loss of about 5%.

The sweet potato consists mainly of water

The sweet potato or sweet potato is made up of 80% water, this makes it not very caloric and very satiating. About 100 grams of sweet potato is about 86 calories, a very adequate value for a healthy food.

A study published in 2019 found that sweet potatoes can be used as a base for a certain meal replacement, thus promoting the loss of that.





In excess, they can cause you to gain weight

Although sweet potatoes or sweet potatoes contain practically no fat and are low in protein, so their content is mainly based on complex carbohydrates.

A study by BMJ Open concluded that a high carbohydrate diet can lead to weight gain, although he did not distinguish between simple and complex carbohydrates.

The truth is that the sweet potato should not be used as a substitute, but as a food that you must incorporate into your balanced and healthy diet, which incorporates all the macronutrients and micronutrients necessary to maintain good health.

Other benefits and properties of sweet potato

They are a great source of essential vitamins and minerals

Sweet potatoes they contain a great source of vitamins and minerals essential for the proper functioning of the body.

The sweet potato contains vitamins A, C, B6 and E, essential to maintain our vital functions in correct condition, as well as being essential for metabolism, growth and regulation of the functioning of our cells.

It also contains minerals such as copper, magnesium, and potassium, which help to maintain proper function of the heart, brain, and musculoskeletal system, in addition to maintaining a good regulation of hormones.





Promotes intestinal health

The high amount of fiber it contains helps the intestinal tract maintain its function properly, avoiding digestive problems and improving the regulation of bowel movements.

In addition, research has shown that a diet rich in fiber reduced the risk of colon cancer.

Images | iStock.