The world is changing and, whether we believe in climate change or not, these decisions are good. This time we have to talk about a new datacenter that has launched Microsoft in Sweden. This would be anodyne news if it weren’t for the fact that they are the first datacenter with 100% carbon-free energy. This eliminates the waste generated by this data center.

Microsoft bets on greener data with its new datacenter

The new data centers are located in Gävle, Sandviken and Staffanstorp. And they are open to customers looking to take advantage of Microsoft Azure and Microsoft 365. This will allow to expand the investment of the Redmond giant in this area and it already works with more than 20 local partners.

Microsoft’s Sweden Data Center Region is committed to reducing carbon emissions, achieving zero waste certification, and running on 100% carbon-free energy. Microsoft’s data center region in Sweden will be powered by 100% carbon-free power with 24/7 power, coinciding with its partner. Vattenfall. To support its operations, Microsoft has signed agreements for new renewable energy projects with bp, Enlight Renewable Energy, European Energy, NTR, Prime Capital and wpd . Additionally, Sweden is Microsoft’s first data center region whose backup generators will run on Preem Evolution Diesel Plus. The world’s first eco-labeled Nordic fuel. It contains at least 50% renewable feedstock and a nearly equivalent reduction in net carbon dioxide emissions. All of this compared to standard fossil diesel blends.

The announcement of Microsoft’s data center in Sweden continues to a number of data center investments that the company has performed in various international regions in recent times.

In February alone, Microsoft announced data centers in new areas in Spain, Poland, New Zealand, China and nationally in Arizona. However, as we have indicated, Sweden marks the first 100% carbon-free energy effort from day one. Although Microsoft would like others to achieve similar goals in the next decade or so.