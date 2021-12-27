They are three Viking swords over 10 meters high, stuck in a fjord, pointing to the sky on the shore of a huge lake. Which represent?

Norwegians know them by the name of Sverd i fjell, the Swords in the Mountain, and they look like something out of a scene from Game of Thrones or The Witcher.

But they are not the set of a series or movie. Nor is it an ancient monument, even though they honor a battle that occurred more than 1,000 years ago.

The Swords in the Mountain is a norwegian national monument. It reflects a culminating event in Norwegian history: the Battle of Hafrsfjord, which took place between the years 872 and 900.

In this battle King Harald wiped out the Viking warlords who opposed him, reunifying the country and becoming the first monarch of Norway.

It is believed that the battle took place on the outskirts of the city of Stavanger, right where these are located three huge swords over 10 meters high.

It is a moment created by the sculptor Fritz Røed, and inaugurated in 1983 by King Olaf V of Norway.

The tallest sword represents the sword of King Harald, the great victor of the battle.

The other two are those of the defeated kings who submitted to Harald, reunifying for the first time the country that we know today as Norway.

Although it commemorates a famous battle, in which thousands of Vikings died, this monument is also a symbol of peace– The swords are embedded in the rock of the Hafrsfjord fjord, symbolizing that no one will ever be able to wield them again.

In its more than 40 years of life, Sverd i fjell It has become a very popular monument among Norwegians, who come to visit it both for its imposing presence and for the beauty of the landscape.