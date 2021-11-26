The entry into the scene of the new Suzuki S-Cross has been the ideal excuse to let your imagination fly and dream of a sporty variant of Suzuki’s renewed SUV. Does a Suzuki S-Cross Sport make sense? This recreation shows us the design of this hypothetical version. A model that, if materialized, would make the Volkswagen Tiguan R. tremble.

The new Suzuki S-Cross 2022 has been presented in society. The long-awaited renewal of Suzuki’s interesting compact SUV is already a reality and brings with it many important new features. Some novelties that go far beyond a simple change in exterior design or an improvement in technological equipment. The Japanese manufacturer has decided to raise the stakes with this model that, in Europe, goes somewhat unnoticed.

The entry into the scene of the new generation of the Suzuki S-Cross has been the perfect excuse to create the recreation that heads this article. A recreation that shows us the design of a hypothetical Suzuki s-cross sport. HoweverDoes a sporty variant of the Suzuki SUV make sense? Undoubtedly, this model, if it reaches the market, would make the Volkswagen Tiguan R itself tremble. The reason? Let’s go into detail.

The Suzuki S-Cross has released a new generation loaded with news

Recreation of the Suzuki S-Cross Sport

In the Suzuki European range there is only one sports car. And it is one of the most interesting proposals in its category, the Suzuki Swift Sport. A utility vehicle that stands out, in addition to its affordable price, for its extraordinary ratio between weight and power as well as for the tuning of the chassis. Although it is not a best seller that reaps extraordinary registrations, the Japanese firm can boast of knowing how to do sports.

The S-Cross Sport

It is a quickly recognizable model as it adopts a body kit designed especially for the occasion. In addition to specific bumpers, the exterior stands out for its grille finish, fog lamp trims and, what is equally relevant, large wheels and exclusive design. And although we can not see the rear, it is clear that this hypothetical sports SUV would sport visible tailpipes. Something that does not happen with the conventional model.

The actions carried out on the chassis are decisive to offer a truly sporty driving experience. Taking the Swift Sport as a referenceIt is clear that this model, if it materializes one day, will have to bet on electrification. Recall that the new S-Cross will arrive in dealerships with a four-cylinder 1.4 Boosterjet petrol engine electrified with a 48-volt light hybrid system (MHEV). It develops a power of 129 CV and 235 Nm. It is offered in front wheel drive and 4 × 4 drive.

The new Suzuki S-Cross bets without complexes for electrification

Suzuki S-Cross Sport, a rival feared by the Volkswagen Tiguan R

Suzuki’s plans do not include the launch of a Sporty compact SUV. However, and venturing with its development, the Japanese manufacturer will give life to a rival feared by the Volkswagen Tiguan R and even by the CUPRA Ateca. And let’s not forget the long-awaited Hyundai Tucson N that, sooner or later, will land in European dealerships.