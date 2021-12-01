The new Suzuki Alto 2022 has been presented in Japan. The new generation of Suzuki’s small utility is already a reality and releases important new features. A model that in Japanese territory is marketed as a kei car. In emerging markets the Suzuki Alto is a very popular car.

Suzuki has unveiled by surprise the new generation of one of its most relevant models in its local market. The new Suzuki Alto 2022 has burst onto the scene in Japan. A model marketed under the category of kei car and that, with this new generational change, releases important novelties. It sports a new design, improves its technological endowment and is committed to electrification.

The Alto brand name plays a leading role in a number of emerging markets. For example, in India, the Suzuki model is very popular. However, on a technical level, it is not related to the small Japanese model. This new generation that has been presented is destined exclusively for the Asian country.

The design of the new Suzuki Alto 2022



Just take a quick look at the images that illustrate this article to discover How the exterior design of the Alto has changed. The Japanese firm has opted for a continuity line. It shows off a more modern and stylized image. At the front, it has a new headlight, grille, bumpers and even bonnet.

If we go to the side view we will realize that the belt line has been modified to increase the glazed surfaces and, therefore, allow the entry of a greater amount of natural light into the cabin. The design of the rims is also new and the body can adopt a two-tone configuration, which opens up a whole range of possibilities in terms of customization.

Finishing our tour of the outside in the rear, there are several elements to which to pay special attention. New vertical rear lights have been added. To this must be added the new hatchback as well as the redesigned bumper.

Inside the new Suzuki Alto 2022 can travel up to four adult passengers

The interior and technology of the new Suzuki Alto 2022



Leaving aside the outside, if we venture into the interior of the new Alto we will find a cabin that offers space for four adult passengers. The cockpit has been redesigned and the dash now features a color finish that creates a striking contrast. Some elements have been kept to offer some continuity with respect to the outgoing model.

The “nerve center” of the cabin is a touch screen through which the infotainment system can be operated. The air conditioning module is independent and is located a little lower. An air conditioning module that appears to be the same as the current model uses. The instrumentation itself has been redesigned and also debuts a multifunction steering wheel with a more attractive design. In the back of the cabin there is a bench and, by the way, it is obvious that the seats sport a new upholstery. The customization options have been increased.

Suzuki has taken advantage of the generational change to improve the level of active and passive safety of the Alto. The ninth generation benefits from the package Suzuki Safety Support

which includes various driving assistance systems. Other systems include high beam assist, lane departure warning and emergency braking with pedestrian detection as well as forward collision avoidance.

The new Suzuki Alto is powered by a three-cylinder engine with lightweight hybrid technology

The electrified engine of the Suzuki Alto 2022

Regarding the mechanical section, the Alto succumbs to electrification. The Suzuki utility is powered by a 660cc three-cylinder petrol engine electrified with light hybrid technology (MHEV). A technology that the brand calls SHVS and that is also available in Europe.

Suzuki has not confirmed all the details of the mechanical section. In the published images it can be seen that at least an automatic transmission will be available. However, we will have to wait to find out whether or not it will really be possible to opt for a manual change. Similarly, the benefits and performances of the electrified motor are unknown.

The brand has indicated that the marketing of the new Alto will start shortly in Japanese dealers. At the moment that its launch date is imminent, the rest of the information will be released. Among other things, all prices.