Chemistry researchers at the University of Bath have developed a new method. Which uses blue light to create pharmaceutical products in a more sustainable way. Significantly reducing the amount of energy required and the chemical waste created in the manufacturing process.

It is estimated that for every kilogram of drug produced, around 100 kg of waste are produced

Small molecule drug synthesis typically requires several steps. Each of which generates waste products and solvent waste. Which are often toxic and difficult to remove safely.

Currently, it is estimated that for every kilogram of drug produced, around 100 kg of waste is produced. Which makes it a hugely inefficient process.

The Bath team, led by Dr. Alex Cresswell, a Royal Society University researcher in the University’s Department of Chemistry. He has developed a new way of synthesizing nitrogen-containing chemicals called primary amines. Which are used in more than half of all pharmaceutical products.

The team has tested the method by synthesizing a drug used for multiple sclerosis

The method uses a catalyst, activated by blue light, to speed up the reaction, uses fewer steps, less energy. In addition, it dramatically reduces the waste created by drug development.

The team has tested the method by synthesizing a drug used for multiple sclerosis (MS), Fingolimod (brand name Gilenya). Manufactured by Novartis and had worldwide sales of $ 3 billion in 2020.

The team has published their research in the Journal of the American Chemical Society (JACS).

Dr Cresswell said: “Manufacturing pharmaceuticals can be a wasteful process, as most of that waste is incinerated.

“Our new process synthesizes α-tri-substituted primary amines using a single step, a goal that has eluded chemists for many years.

“People don’t really think about the pharmaceutical industry when it comes to carbon emissions, but some studies have calculated that Big Pharma emits more than the auto industry.

“We are very excited that our group is the first in the world to achieve this breakthrough, and we hope that in the future it can lead to much more sustainable pharmaceutical manufacturing processes.”

The goal is to make thousands of different derivatives for biological tests

While pharmaceutical companies are unlikely to adopt the new process immediately for bulk manufacturing of existing drugs. The team hopes that the method can speed up the process of discovery and development of new drugs. By facilitating the synthesis of new chemical structures. for the tests.

Dr Cresswell said: “Building new molecules during the drug discovery process requires reactions that facilitate the ‘clicking’ of the atoms together in the required way, a bit like building Lego models.

“The goal is to make thousands of different derivatives for biological testing, and our new process gives chemists a way to connect certain atoms that were simply not available before. This should help speed up the discovery process. “

The team is now collaborating with several pharmaceutical companies to scale up the process.

Related Notes:

Five strategies for a more vital medical practice

GRAPH: These are the states with the worst health services

Regional Hospital Lic. Adolfo López Mateos; certified by the General Health Council