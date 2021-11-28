The bonds linked to sustainability are the last of these instruments to hit the Stock Exchange, in June 2021, and there are already several interested parties, according to José-Oriol Bosch, CEO of the firm. “The green, social, sustainable bond market has been moving to this new linked bond that already has a general purpose,” commented the manager during an event to present a study on investments with environmental, social and governance factors (ASG ).

The figures reflect this attraction: just over half of the total sustainable debt comes from bonds linked to sustainability, raising 82,241 million pesos (mp), according to a study prepared by the Green Finance Advisory Council with support from the British embassy in Mexico, the BMV and other financial entities.

Unlike other sustainable bonds, in linked bonds the resources collected are not labeled to be used in ESG projects, but rather the companies receive a lower rate on the financing requested by meeting certain objectives, set by themselves and audited by a third, related to sustainability.

The most recent issuance of this type of bond was that of Volaris, in October. The low-cost airline raised $ 1,500 million pesos at a variable rate TIIE + 2%. The rate will remain at that level, if the airline meets its carbon dioxide reduction goals. By 2023, 2024 and 2025, the firm committed to reducing greenhouse gases by 21.54%, 24.08% and 25.53%, respectively, compared to 2015. In the event of default, the payment to investors will be a quarter of a higher percentage point.

Another case is that of Coca Cola Femsa. The company issued a bond linked to sustainability, with which it promised to improve its efficiency in the use of water. In 2020, it used 1.49 liters of water for every liter of beverage produced. By 2026 it aims to cut production to 1.26 liters.

The goals sound ambitious, at least on paper. In both cases, your objectives exceed what was established in your 2020 annual report. But an ambitious goal does not ensure compliance. For example, just last year, Volaris failed to reduce its emissions at a higher rate compared to 2019.