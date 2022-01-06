I remember that about 16 years ago these topics were unknown and at least they were not a priority in communication or marketing strategies. Issues such as community support, ethics within companies, volunteering, efforts for the reforestation of certain protected areas, etc. were addressed.

One of the first actions that I had the fortune to carry out were the first ecotourism guides of Philips Mexicana, guides that proposed responsible tourism in areas protected by the Ministry of the Environment; In conjunction with Editorial Clío we made 4 guides of the Mexican Republic. The Sea of ​​Cortez and the Baja California Peninsula, the Southeast and the Yucatan Peninsula, the Northeast of the country and the Isthmus Zone guide.

Beyond promoting the care of these areas, I learned a lot about protected areas in terms of their fauna, flora and routes to reach truly spectacular destinations.

Programs such as support for certain organizations such as “World Vision” on issues of domestic violence in the Mazahua area in Edo. Mexico and the alliance with Pronatura for the conservation and reforestation of the Ajusco area in the south of Mexico City, were actions that began this process by which companies such as Philips Mexicana committed themselves to be sustainable companies.

In those years the CEMEFI -Mexican Center for Philanthropy “began the recognition and certification of the companies that today is fully known as the distinctive” ESR “” Socially Responsible Companies “which evolved into actions not only of philanthropy but also of Sustainability, improve the quality of life of the communities where the company operates, through sustainable actions with the least impact on the environment.

Currently I observe that many companies, especially large ones, are committed to “ESG” issues because investors and society demand them, however, a large part do not have strategic programs according to their operations and do not know how to position themselves from their communication to the different target audiences, or they have a strategic sustainability plan but do not have a strategic communication plan to be perceived as sustainable companies and committed to society.

It is not only about going out and saying that they are good neighbors, that they have reforested some area of ​​the country or that they have reduced their impact on the carbon footprint, today committed companies must have an annual report with clear objectives and commitments, audited by a reputable company or be certified by different NGOs and institutions fully recognized nationally or internationally, otherwise it falls into what we know as the “Green Wash”, without having concrete and consistent indicators.

Issues such as reducing the carbon footprint, business ethics, social support programs for vulnerable communities, quality of life within the company and everything related to gender equality, diversity and inclusion, must be measurable with clear medium-sized objectives. and long term, so that this communication generates the trust that is sought with the different stakeholders. Today we see specialized media in these topics and digital platforms that allow us to amplify and reach audiences to communicate the strategies, commitments and achievements that companies are achieving.

During the most critical moments of the Covid-19 pandemic, sustainability and social commitment actions became much more relevant, in the face of a situation of total uncertainty and many human losses. Those companies that showed a real commitment to their employees, to health heroes (doctors, nurses, orderlies, among others) and to vulnerable communities, developing adequate communication without boasting of their actions, today are reaping benefits in terms of reputation business.

Now the challenges are greater in all areas of the “ESG” such as net zero carbon emissions according to COP-26, the adoption of internal policies that give way to diversity and inclusion in all senses, the improvement of products projects developed with renewable energies, education programs and professional development in the communities where the companies operate. All this must be strategically communicated both internally and externally in any company that seeks to be perceived as a company committed to sustainable development and social commitment.