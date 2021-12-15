Like a devastating force of nature, Myth of Empires was released on Steam. Among the development team, the joy must have been enormous, because lThe Chinese work was among the best sellers on Steam a few weeks ago. However, a request from Ark: Survival Evolved to remove the game for copying its source code was accepted by Valve. Still, events continue.

Unveiled by MMOFallout, a lawsuit has been filed in California District Court by Angela Game, developer of Myth of Empires. The premise of the text is that defending the argument that Ark: Survival Evolved was not copyrighted at any time. In addition, it clarifies that there was no theft of trade secrets towards Snail Games and Wildcard, publisher of survival.

The lawsuit is aimed at these last two companies and is one of the steps with which the strategy that allows the return of Myth of Empires to Steam has been initiated. On the other hand, damages have been requested for what happened. Another of the most important revelations is the request to Valve to withdraw Myth of Empires, with statements as strong as this:

“Accordingly, Studio Wildcard and Snail Games USA Inc. formally request that Valve remove all versions of the game titled Myth of Empires from Valve’s Steam platform because Myth of Empires is an unauthorized derivative work built on improperly copied source code. from Ark: Survival Evolved “

The lawsuit contends that this is false, as SnailGames and Wildcard “misleadingly and improperly submitted an extremely small set of ‘names’ that exist in the source code of Myth of Empires and bypasses the software code that actually drives the operation from Myth of Empires “.