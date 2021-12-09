Last week we told you about one of the great phenomena that were shaking Steam. Once again, the origin was in China with a survival MMO formula that conquered the players. Myth of Empires was building its own legend on the platform in Early Access format.

While there are sections that may remind you of Ark: Survival Evolved, these similarities have gone a step further. PC Gamer reports that Studio Wildcard and Snail Games, studio and publisher of Ark: Survival Evolved, have presented a copyright claim on Steam, which has resulted in the removal of Myth of Empires from the Valve store.

As revealed from the middle, Angela Game was founded in 2020 with at least one former member of Snail Games, which had access to Ark’s source code. After the explosion of popularity of Myth of Empires, from Studio Wildcard they were worried about the similarities between the works, to the point that their suspicions went beyond that everything was a coincidence.

Studio Wildcard compared the source codes of the two games and found hundreds of matching variables, classes, names, and functions with those of Ark. On December 1 the evidence was submitted to Valve, which responded on December 3 by removing Myth of Empires from Steam. On the other hand, companies that provide online support have been asked to stop doing so.

Myth of Empires response

For now, Angela Game, a Chinese developer, has declined to comment on authorship of this claim. Of course, the company has launched a message on its website trying to clarify what happened:

Hi everyone,

Regarding the recent removal of Myth of Empires from Steam, as well as subsequent developments:

A few days ago, Steam received allegations of suspected copyright infringement regarding Myth of Empires and, in accordance with the DMCA and to disclaim liability, temporarily removed Myth of Empires from its store. Our development team solemnly declares: Angela Game owns all rights and property associated with Myth of Empires and will actively respond to any queries or allegations on this point. We are in active contact with Steam and are doing our best to restore the game to the store. We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused to the players.

At the same time, we will continue to improve the overall optimization of Myth of Empires, as well as maintain normal operations and development work. We are currently preparing a large number of content updates that cannot be brought online due to the current special circumstances, but players who have purchased Myth of Empires can rest assured that we are confident that we will provide them with a better gaming experience.