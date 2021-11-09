A week ago Microsoft announced the games that will be incorporated into Xbox Game Pass in the first half of November, including renowned titles such as Forza Horizon 5 (available today), It Takes Two or Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas in its final version, apart from some indie jewel like the relaxing Unpacking. But there is always an extra surprise…

And in this case it is Dicey Dungeons, that roguelike of letters from Terry Cavanagh that premiered a couple of years ago on Steam and that led to the Nintendo Switch in late 2020. A sea change for the author of the wonderful VVVVVV.

As revealed via Twitter, Dicey Dungeons will debut on Xbox Game Pass this Thursday, November 11, for Xbox Series, Xbox One and PC. The best way to know if your particular proposal convinces us or not, that it is not for nothing that we have had a significant saturation of card games in recent years … although there is still room for surprise, as has happened with that peach by Daniel Mullins called Incryption, author of Pony Island.

The Dicey Dungeons quirk? To begin with, we are a dice with legs. And secondly, there are six totally different characters to choose from, as if it were an RPG (Warrior, Thief, Robot, Jester, Inventor and Witch). And then the usual, like a procedurally generated universe, dozens of enemies, or a catchy soundtrack by Chipzel (Super Hexagon).