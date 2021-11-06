Who does not like a good meat cooked on the grill? There are still days of good weather and one of the best activities to enjoy with friends and family is to prepare a good barbecue. But it is not enough to turn on the grill and put the meat on the fire, if you want a perfect result you must have good barbecue meat recipes in mind.

We start with the first step: before grilling, do not forget to leave the meat at room temperature for at least an hour. You can place the meat near the grill to make it sweat, but don’t put it on the grill until the barbecue is completely done.

If you want to season the meat, you can put some aromatic herbs on both sides of the roast, such as rosemary or thyme. The best thing about barbecue is the diversity of poultry, Iberian or white-coated pork, beef, sheep or rabbit that we can cook: prey, entrecote, hamburgers, ribs, ribeye, breast …

Now, we are going to review some simple recipes so that our grilled meat is a little more original:

BBQ Beef Skewers with Soy and Honey

With the recipe for skewers dipped in soy and honey we obtain a perfect flavor, ideal to enjoy good weather.

It is a very simple recipe in which a marinade is used before cooking to give the meat a texture that will enhance its flavor when it is later cooked on the barbecue.

You just have to mix honey and soy sauce, obtaining an oriental-style flavor. We add some vegetables to the skewer and… voila!

Mini curry burgers with gorgonzola

The world of hamburgers is very wide and we can use an immensity of ingredients to find the perfect preparation. Today we propose the following combination: curried mini burgers with gorgonzola and fried onion. With the aromatic essence of curry and the creamy taste of cheese, these mini burgers become an exquisite option.

You can use all kinds of minced meat in this recipe. If you like spicy, you can use the curry mix to flavor your burger according to your preferences.

Grilled churrasco with caramelized onion and raisin sauce

The churrasco is one of the juiciest pieces. The best way to cook it on the barbecue is to introduce the whole piece and then filet it be. The grilled steak with caramelized onion and raisin sauce provides a sweet contrast that many palates appreciate.

When preparing the recipe on the barbecue, the smell of embers gives it a wonderful smoked flavor increasing the flavor of this delicious meat.

The trick to this dish is to make a perfect sauce: we mix the butter and the flour, add the sweet wine, the milk and continue turning and add the raisins rehydrated in hot water and… let’s eat!