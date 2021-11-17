As you know, there are currently several projects related to the property of League of Legends Developing. Most of these titles are by other studios, with the Riot Forge division responsible for publishing. Now, during an event that took place today, It was surprisingly revealed that not just one, but two of these titles are now available for purchase.

At a Riot Forge event it was reaffirmed that Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story, a game that beat that was announced a couple of weeks ago, is available right now on Nintendo Switch and PC, with a version for Netflix Games in the future. While this was nothing new, the launch of Ruined King: A League of Legends Story It was something that nobody expected.

Originally, Ruined King: A League of Legends Story It was going to be available in early 2021. However, Riot Games delayed this title and never provided more information. It is thus that the revelation that This RPG is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC it was a real surprise.

As if that were not enough, during the event it was also revealed Song of nunu, a new single player adventure game developed by Tequila Works, Responsable of The Sexy Brutale. This project is focused on the character of Nunu, and his faithful friend Yetti, Willump.

Lastly, Riot gave players more details about Convergence, a 2D action platformer, developed by Double Stallion, which will be available sometime next year. A mysterious new game from Riot Forge set in Demacia will also arrive in 2022.

Without a doubt, a great day to be a fan of League of Legends. In related topics, check out this new collaboration between Nike and this famous MOBA.

Editor’s Note:

The launch of Ruined King: A League of Legends Story It’s a big surprise. This may have removed the potential excitement from the crowd, but it’s always nice to hear that a game is already available for purchase right now.

Via: Riot Forge