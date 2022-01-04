Surprise "dolls" of the rosca de Reyes de Soriana

The tradition of the rosca de Reyes continues to spread in the country, since many Mexicans are used to buying this sweet bread in the food stores of their choice.

According to figures from Nielsen, a measurement company, showed that in Mexico about 4 million threads are sold annually. Thanks to these data that increase the sales of many stores in the country for these dates, it is normal to see that some of them already begin to offer the popular rosca since December, promoting a wide variety of flavors.

The flavor is not the only thing that surrounds this tradition in the country. In Mexico there is a tradition that on January 6 whoever gets the child God automatically becomes godmother or godfather of the child and must take him to bless the Church and put tamales and atole on February 2, Candlemas Day .

Recently a consumer exhibited the Soriana supermarket for the doll that came out in the rosca de Reyes that he consumed. The client who posted on his Twitter account showed the image of the allegorical figure of the baby Jesus, as it looked like a terrifying clown.

“What a fart with the terror figures in the threads of Soriana !!!”, says the tweet from @FaustoLucifer.

The publication caused curiosity among Internet users, where one replied “they are pokemon”.

“It will haunt you if you don’t pay for the tamales,” says another. “He is the traditional cursed clown from birth,” reads a third comment.

The Soriana consumer did not make the tweet as a complaint, but in a mockery at the image of the figure of the rosca de Reyes.

Many reputable retail stores and bakeries have joined the rosca sales, such as Walmart, Chedraui, Cotsco, El Globo, Sam`s Club and Lecaroz, which have an endless number of bagels of different flavors, sizes and ingredients.

In 2021 several establishments emerged that offered the rosca de Reyes with the popular figure of Baby Yoda from “Star Wars, The Mandalorian.” This figure caused a sensation on social networks, where many shared the iconic figure.

Origin of the rosca de Reyes

The history of the Rosca de Reyes is a bread whose origin It dates back to the Middle Ages in Europe, and arrived in Mexico during the Conquest.

This tradition of splitting her arose in France during this period, under the custom of choosing a symbolic king. for the holidays, for which, a bean was hidden in a bagel of sweet bread and whoever found it was proclaimed king.

For many it symbolizes the moment when The Three Wise Men met the child God, offering him three offerings: gold, frankincense and myrrh.

This is how, today, the Three Wise Men give gifts to children during the early morning of January 6, in representation of the gifts that they brought to the child God.

Countries like France, Spain, the United States, Canada and Portugal celebrate this tradition year after year.

