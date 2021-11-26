Today the analyst on Apple products and their future movements, Ming-chi Kuo, revealed that the Apple glass They will be the product that will replace the iPhone in 10 years, so Apple will seek to create its own legacy so that in a moment the smartphone ceases to exist and incidentally to virtual and augmented reality glasses.

However, little is known about Apple glass, and although the latest rumors put them on the market by 2023, Ming-chi Kuo mentioned that this gadget will hit the market in 2022.

Apple Glass will be as powerful as a Mac

Some time ago it was mentioned that Apple Glass could be totally dependent on an iPhone to function, that is to say, that although it would not be necessary to put the phone inside the glasses like the viewers of some years ago, this would be necessary so that the glasses will run applications and programs.

Kuo revealed that Apple Glass will have its own processor and power level than a Mac with an M1 chip. He did not mention whether Apple will develop a different chip for this M1-based product, or whether it will simply integrate the chip from most Macs on the market.

On the other hand, the Apple Glass would also come with a low-end chip to handle the input of the other sensors.

Regarding the screen, Kuo announced that Sony would be the supplier of this technology for Apple, and that it will offer two OLED micro-screens with 4K resolution.

The iPhone has 10 years to live and will be replaced by this device

Ming-chi Kuo pointed out that for Apple Glass to be successful, it cannot depend on an iPhone, iPad or Mac to function: “An augmented reality device that works independently means that it will have its own ecosystem and will provide the user experience. more complete and flexible ”, I emphasize.

We will have to wait to see if Apple shows the Apple Glass next year or is delayed by the shortage of chips.