Surgical masks are counterfeit - Mundodehoy.com

LaSalud.mx .- The Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris), alerts health personnel about the identification of batches of two products for the exclusive use of clinics and hospitals, which have been identified as counterfeit.

Health alerts for medical devices are published after a technical analysis of the products, which include masks and three-way faucets, as well as a review of health complaints and evidence submitted by their manufacturers.

The first identified product it was the 3M brand N95 1860 particulate respirator and surgical mask. The company 3M de México SA de CV, identified irregularities in the box and product, particularly those that show the batch number B19155 and expiration date of 2025.

To identify the batch number, the company suggests checking the number located on the front of the mask, as explained in the following image:

Additionally, the manufacturer reports that the following counterfeit batch numbers have also been detected worldwide:

Model Lot numbers 1860 B19029, B19206, B19240, B19130, B19133, B19155, B19161, B19206, B19314, B20010, B20013, B20016, B20018, B20020, B20021, B20022, B20025, B20060, B20119, B20245, R2014410, R200420, R20120, R2014410, R200420, R2014410 1860s B20522, B20659, B20670, R20522 1870+ C193041, C190241

The health personnel who use this equipment are not properly protected, so they are invited to verify the authenticity: fake batches have the following characteristics:

On the fraudulent product packaging, the front side has the image of the mask with the fake lot number; On the side of the box, the legend will appear: IMPORTED BY 3M PERU SA AV. CANAVAL Y MOREYRA 641 LIMA- PERU, RUC: 201001192227 “NO SANITARY REGISTRATION REQUIRED.”





The hologram in the forged batch shows the text “WARRANTY AND SERVICE: 3M PERU SA, imported by: 3M Peru SA”. The information printed on the mask is made with black ink and in some cases you may even see smeared paint. It is also noted that the nose clip pad is dark gray in color, inconsistent with the original product.

The second counterfeit product detected is called a three-way wrench with a rigid plastic extension tube or equivalent, with a polyvinyl chloride extension tube 80 centimeters (cm) long. It is used for the administration of intravenous fluids or medications in patients, and the batch identified as false has the number 2011097, which can be seen on the label as explained in the following image:

The alert is issued as a result of the evidence presented by the company Merka Med Desechables, SA de CV In addition to the falsified batch number, Cofepris invites health professionals whose workplace has this product to verify that it does not present the following irregularities :

The primary packaging is in a plastic bag, with a wider and shorter label than the real one and the color of the ink is faint. The mobile male luer connector contains more grooves and is thicker than the original product. In the cap, the reliefs are shorter and its length is 80 cm.

Being medical devices for exclusive use in public and private clinics and hospitals, counterfeiting of these products represents a health risk, for which Cofepris recommends:

In case of identifying the cited batch numbers, or any of the characteristics that indicate that the products are false, make a health complaint through the page gob.mx/cofepris

Report any incident through the online medical device adverse incident notification system, available to healthcare professionals and users in the league: https://bit.ly/32elwvg

DZ