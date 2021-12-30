Nutritiva.mx .-The Federal Consumer Attorney, Ricardo Sheffield Padilla, pointed out to the supply centers of Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey and Villahermosa with the lowest prices of a package of 21 essentials.

According to the weekly report of the Who’s Who in the Prices of Basic Products, in Mexico City the price difference was $ 244.85 pesos, among the most expensive package in a store Soriana Súper in the mayor’s office Benito Juárez and the cheapest at Central de Abasto.

The report, which is based on the four regions used by Banco de México to analyze the evolution of economic activity, inflation and the expectations of economic agents, offers purchase options to consumers for the benefit of their family finances.

Likewise, elements such as the food basket studied by the National Council for the Evaluation of Social Development Policy (CONEVAL), as well as the average number of members of a family in the country, which is four, according to the 2020 Population and Housing Census of the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI).

The Commodity Package is comprised of the following products:

Canola or corn oil 1 piece of 946 ml.

Rice in grain 1 kg.

Brown sugar 1 kg.

Beef steak 1 kg.

Onion 1 kg.

Serrano chili 1 kg.

Pork chop 1 kg.

Bean in grain 900 grs.

White chicken egg 1 pack of 18 pieces

Toilet soap 1 pc.

Saladet tomato 1 kg.

Lemon 1 kg.

Apple 1 kg.

Melon 1 kg.

Box bread 1 package of 680 grs.

Potato 1 kg.

Toilet paper 1 bag of 4 pieces

Soup pasta 1 package 220 grs.

Whole chicken 1 kg.

Supermarket corn tortilla 4 kg.

Carrot 1 kg.

For the region that includes Mexico City, State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Morelos, Puebla, Querétaro and Tlaxcala, the highest price of this package with the mentioned products was the store Soriana Súper, in Benito Juárez mayor’s office, Mexico City, with $ 1,019.95 pesos per basket; while the lowest price was offered by the Wholesale Market, also from the country’s capital, in Iztapalapa, with $ 775.10, marking a difference of $ 244.85.

In the Baja California Sur region, Aguascalientes, Durango, Jalisco, Michoacán, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa and Zacatecas, 821 Ramón López Velarde avenue Walmart, Lomas del Paradero neighborhood, in Guadalajara, Jalisco, reported the highest price of the basket at $ 996.00; and the lowest price was found in the Central de Abasto of the capital of Guadalajara, of $ 877.65 (difference $ 118.35).

From the area that includes Baja California, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Sonora and Tamaulipas, the Walmart located at Eugenio Sada 6101 Sur, Las Brisas neighborhood, in Monterrey, Nuevo León had the highest price of $ 1,004.40. The lowest of $ 741.41 was Central de Abasto on Avenida Chapultepec 700 Oriente, Colonia Santa Margarita, also in Monterrey (difference $ 262.99).

For Campeche, Chiapas, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Quintana Roo, Tabasco, Veracruz and Yucatán, from $ 984.80 pesos per basket in Mega Soriana located on Avenida Central 91, Santa Ana neighborhood, in Campeche, Campeche; while, in the Central de Abasto de Villahermosa, Tabasco, in Periférico Carlos Pellicer Cámara s / n, Colonia Carrizal, the basket was found at $ 774.70 (difference $ 210.1).

DZ