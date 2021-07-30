If you want to meet different people and who knows if until you find love, Badoo is the best option. You have used the superpowers, here you will see what they are, how you can activate and use them.

What are superpowers on Badoo and how can I use them?

The Superpowers They are tools that the network offers you for a monthly fee, with them you can do many things that with a free account you will not be able to find, I show you some advantages of having superpowers.

Can you remove pixelation from photos without paying?

One of the advantages of Badoo’s superpowers is that by activating them you will be able to see those photos of the people who have liked your profile more clearly, if you do not have Badoo Premium you should not worry, later you will find the way to activate them for free.

Make the other person see your messages first

It may be difficult at first to chat with another user, now how can you make see your messages first?, if you send it through special delivery.

You can see this option in the part where the messages are written, also do not forget that it is necessary that the superpowers are activated, so you will achieve that your message is among the first read.

You can put custom backgrounds

This part is important, since what is seen on our profile can speak good or bad about us, you must set aside some time to modify your profile. There is ways to make it eye-catching like putting custom backgrounds.

After login to your Badoo account, look in configuration for this option that is visible, scroll down and choose personalize profile, you will see a large number of images, spend the time thinking about what image you want to project on your profile, then accept to apply the change. Remember that to achieve this you must activate superpowers.

Send gifts to whoever you want to impress

Gifts are ways to send a signal to someone you liked. Badoo offers you a great variety between kisses, hearts, envelopes, flowers and much more. Just choose the best one to impress that person, if you already have the gift in mind, you just have to look for the lucky profile, go down to the gifts section and tap, now you choose which gift you are going to give.

Badoo will offer you two options, you must choose if you want the gift to be seen by everyone or if you want it to be kept private. Another option that it offers you is that when sending you can attach a letter.

Activate stealth mode on your Badoo account

Stealth mode It is very useful when investigating other profiles without them noticing, if you activate it they will not know who you are, Badoo offers you to be like a ghost. Although this option is only available for the paid version, here is the way to activate Badoo Premium for free for 14 days. To activate the invisible mode you just have to go to your profile settings and locate the option invisible mode, and voila you can investigate without being discovered.

What’s the best way to activate superpowers on Badoo?

As we have seen, having this option gives you many advantages over others, makes you more visible on the platform. To activate them is simple, after logging in you must locate the Badoo superpowers symbol, it is an “S”, you just have to touch it and you will be shown a confirmation page that indicates that when you touch they will be active.

Now it will show you some advantages that you will have by having this option, you have to decide your payment method and voila, you can now enjoy this option. And what if you could enjoy these super powers without paying? Would be great.

Is there a way to use them for free?

After entering your profile, select account and touch Delete account, answer that if to the questions they ask you, when you get to the last notice, Badoo will offer you the free superpowers for 3 days, accept the offer and get the most out of it.

If I don’t have superpowers, how do I know who likes me on Badoo?

If you want to know who liked your profile, you just have to look for the option “They like it”, it is in the options part in Badoo, there you can see the users who voted “Yes” in the game Encounter.

