Demand for video games from terror It is always superior to what the electronic entertainment industry offers, so a study focused on this genre always wins the sympathy of the fans. This is the case of Supermassive Games, the British company responsible for The Dark Pictures franchise, which already has three installments behind it (Man of Medan, Little Hope and House of Ashes). Now we have known that Supermassive Games is hiring for a new project yet to be announced and that has unveiled its first details precisely as part of the requirements of the position they are offering.

As it has reported industry analyst MauroNL on his Twitter account, Supermassive is looking for a multiplayer game designer for a new project to be announced and specify some of the functions that the one chosen for that role would perform: multiplayer systems such as combat or progression systems, as well as social characteristics such as guilds, events and matchmaking. In addition, it is also specified that the new project would be developed on Unreal Engine. The same analyst comments that one should not draw hasty conclusions as to whether the new Supermassive Games will be a PvP or PvE title.

Analysis of The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes

And is that all The Dark Pictures games also have a multiplayer component, since they can be played cooperatively. Likewise, MauroNL explains that Supermassive also handles external contracts, such as the Little Nightmares 2 next-gen patch, so this new project with obvious multiplayer elements is still a big unknown that we can not solve. In the meantime, remember that House of Ashes is now available on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and other platforms and that in our analysis we classify it as the best The Dark Pictures title to date.