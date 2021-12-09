The incursion of supermarket chains to the sale of fuels could become a high risk for the traditional gasoline sector, since it would be taking market away from competitors who have no other offer of value; Given this, a reinvention and innovation of customer service and better prices will be useful.

Costco, Soriana and Walmart are the supermarkets that have big plans to install or expand their service stations throughout the country, which means more acute competition for the surrounding gas stations, warned Francisco Javier Quezada, an analyst in the sector.

The most worrying case is that of Costco, which does operate its own brand and has achieved sales of 3 million liters of fuel per month, he said.

“They have the great incentive of low prices and rewards to customers who are affiliated and the additional points that are obtained when payment is made with the store card and rewards,” he explained.

Quezada pointed out that these sales do not correspond to an incremental demand, but rather it is a product that other stations stop selling.

In the case of Walmart and Soriana, they have a mechanism in which they cannot take advantage of all the benefits that the supermarket brand gives them, since the gas stations are operated by third parties; in the case of the first, it goes hand in hand with Gazpro and the second, with Hidrosina.

“It’s not that big of a danger right now,” the analyst said.

But next year this was going to get worse. “It is a matter of occupation and concern,” said the expert during his participation in the Expogas of the Mexican Association of Station Providers (Ampes).

Another competing impact for the traditional gasoline sector that Quezada observes is the feasibility of opening low-cost service stations in large urban centers.

“We have already found people who are promoting low-cost stations, modular stations, that if finally installed at a much lower investment, it could imply that they sell cheaper and can also imply a real headache for you,” he warned gas stations.

In this context, the specialist recommended that in a time of uncertainty in the country, next year customer service should be strengthened.

“You have to reinvent yourself, but not from the teeth out, you have to really negotiate with the brand you have, not be content with what it offers, a color, a lighting, a product,” recommended Quezada.

