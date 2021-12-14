Supermarket takes away benefits from employees who do not get vaccinated

Kroger’s strategy for employees not getting vaccinated is generating controversy in the United States. The company decided that it will end most of the profits with the idea of ​​urging immunization and preventing the spread of the omicron variant.

One of the provisions of the supermarket chain is that it will eliminate the paid leave to unvaccinated employees who contract Covid-19.

Another measure: it will add a health surcharge per month of $ 50 for some sectors of the staff that do not want to be immunized, according to an internal email seen and published by The Wall Street Journal.

In this way, with the benefit cut, Kroger joins other major employers in the United States in tightening their policies related to the pandemic for unvaccinated workers.

Kroger’s plan, which begins January 1, 2022, seeks to encourage the placement of the vaccines at the request of Joe Biden’s administration.

Kroger, vaccines and benefits

Kroger is one of the largest employers in that country, with more than 490,000 workers, including full-time and part-time workers.

The standards issued by the United States Occupational Safety and Health Administration require employers with 100 or more workers to ensure their workforce is vaccinated or tested weekly for covid by January 4, 2022.

It is not known if that law will enter into force, because it has been rejected in several states and is the subject of judicial appeals.

In fact, in early December, a United States court blocked Biden’s intention to require vaccinations from everyone who works for federal contractors.

One of those companies was General Electric, a company that suspended mandatory vaccination requirements for employees.

Supermarkets have not been able to make much progress on the requirement due to a labor shortage in the sector.

Many fear that workers will quit if forced to get vaccinated or have weekly PCR tests. And getting a replacement is not being easy.

In parallel, Kroger encourages staff to get vaccinated with a payment of $ 100. Still, it doesn’t.