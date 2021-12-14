Sales to equal units of supermarket, department and specialized chains, incorporated into the National Association of Self-service and Department Stores (ANTAD), grew 9.3% last November against the same month of 2020, reported the agency.

According to ANTAD, the increase in total stores was 11.2%, so accumulated sales As of the eleventh month of 2021, they amounted to 1 trillion 169 thousand million pesos.

While revenues in November last year were 1 trillion 153.8 billion pesos, according to data from ANTAD.

At the end of 2020, the commercial chains that make up the National Association of Self-service and Department Stores collectively group more than 68,000 stores.

