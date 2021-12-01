“My father believed that once the world discovered who I really am, it would be rejected out of fear. He knew that the world was not ready to meet me. “

Superman, DC Comics’ greatest hero, has done everything from speculating his Jewish ancestry to sparking disputes between Isaac asimov and Albert Einstein. He is also the hero most adapted to different audiovisual media, so the character has multiple faces and voices. In the comics he has abandoned his American citizenship and fought with Muhammad Ali. In his cameos with Marvel has held the hammer of Thor and has merged with Captain America. And of course, he has died countless times.

After the last death of the famous man of steel, this year DC Comics began the publication of the series Superman: Son of Kal-El, which follows the story of Jonathan Kent, a 17-year-old boy, son of Clark Kent and Lois lane. The argument is set in the current context, therefore, you can find social, environmental and political problems that occur in our times, against the fight this new Superman.

In addition to adventures as a superhero, this new installment also delves into the construction of Jon’s identity. In that sense, his relationship with Jay nakamura, a journalist and activist from Metropolis, is important, since a loving bond will be established between them, revealed in number 5 of the series.

Nakamura, is a copywriter with glasses and pink hair. He first appeared in the third issue of the series as a shoulder that Kent leaned on when the matter of being Superman became too difficult.

In many ways, Jay is a lot like Lois Lane and could inspire the same kinds of emotions. Like Jon’s mother, Jay has a deep commitment to finding the truth in things, exposing the hoaxes, and exposing them to the public. He has also been shown to be quite fearless in this quest, especially since he possesses the ability to overcome attacks, keeping him relatively safe from harm.

The creator of this new Superman, Tom taylor, stated to IGN that, throughout his career, he has been rejected by the industry from various queer characters. “But today we are in a very different place. When asked if I wanted to write a new Superman with a new # 1 for the DC Universe, I knew that replacing Clark with another straight white savior could be a real missed opportunity. I have always said that everyone needs heroes and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes. Today, Superman, the strongest superhero on the planet, is coming out of the closet“.

It should be remembered that, as a consequence of the book The seduction of the innocent (1954) from the psychiatrist Fredric Wertham, in 1956 the Comics Code Authority, which was in charge of verifying that the material to be published complied with the established standards. This code censored explicit descriptions of violence and gore, disrespect for authority, innuendo, and sexual “abnormalities.” It was until 2011 when DC Comics completely abandoned this system.

Despite the controversy caused by the announcement that Superman would be bisexual, sales of number 5 of the series were a success after its launch on November 9, to such an extent that the company made the decision to reprint the first issues of Superman: Son of Kal-El.

The announcement given by the publisher was as follows: “dfter a scene where Superman is mentally and physically drained from trying to save everyone he can, Jay is there to take care of the Man of Steel“. To illustrate this information, the image in which the two characters appear kissing was shown.

The publisher wanted the announcement of the new comic to coincide with the National Closet Exit Day in the United States of America, which is celebrated every October 11. “We didn’t want this to be ‘DC Comics creates a new queer Superman’. We want this to be ‘Superman finds himself, turns into Superman, and then comes out’, and I think that’s a really important distinction.“Said the scriptwriter.

Nakamura and Kent are the newest LGBTQ characters, but they are far from the only ones. In the DC universe earlier this year, the character Tim drake, one of the many Robin who fight alongside Batman, accepted a date with a male admirer. Before Kent and Drake, I was Batwoman, also known as Kate kane, who was at one point punished for her relationship with another woman under the old “Don’t ask, don’t tell” policy of the US military; Harley quinn, who abandoned the Joker for his friend Poison ivy in recent comic strips; and the transgender scientist Victoria October, which debuted in a 2017 Batman series.

Glen weldon, on National Public Radio (NPR), who published a book on Batman and who writes regularly on comics, said that the fact that characters like Robin and Superman go queer is “progress”, but Since those characters are not the canonical iterations of the heroes, that is, Drake is not the only Robin in the DC Universe and Jon Kent’s father will always be the best known Superman, the plot developments are not that significant or changeable. gender as they seem.

Still, Weldon said, a bisexual Superman and a queer Robin are worth celebrating: They are not a one-dimensional villain or a rapidly dying minor character, but rather the “heroes of their own stories“.

The opposition

Despite the criticism received by fans following the announcement of the launch and the sudden increase in sales in the company’s comics, the LGBT twist to the Superman story has not been well received by the general public and by other figures. medium. Even the writing and design team of the firm were forced to have private security due to threats they received anonymously weeks before the launch of the comic.

One of the most controversial intolerant manifestations came from the volleyball player Mauricio Souza, Olympic champion at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. The 33-year-old award-winning athlete was fired by the team where he played as a professional, the Minas Tennis Club, and the coach of Brazil, Renan dal zotto, He closed the doors of the selection after he published a message on Instagram, which was considered homophobic, criticizing the new installment of the Superman comic.

In a post on October 12, which went viral, Souza questions the latest installment of the famous superhero, in which Jon defines himself as bisexual: “Ah, it’s just a drawing, it’s not a big deal… Let’s go on like this and see where we end up“Wrote the volleyball player, in a message accompanied by an image of the new Superman kissing a man and which was supported by other Brazilian athletes, such as Sidao and Wallace, including by the president of Brazil, Jair bolsonaro.

For its part, Dean cain, who played the superhero on the 1990s television series “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman“Appeared on” Fox & Friends “Tuesday and discussed the fact that Jon Kent’s character, described as the son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, is in a relationship with another man in an upcoming issue.

“They said it’s a bold new directionCain said. “I say they are getting on the train”. The actor added that he didn’t think it was “bold or brave or a crazy new direction. If they had done this 20 years ago, maybe it would be bold or braveCain said. “But it would be brave if he fought for the rights of homosexual people in Iran, where they throw you out of a building for the fact of being homosexual”.

HIV in pop culture

There have been many characters created to support people living with the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) in comics, television, literature and more cultural products. DC Comics may have one of the most popular: Strange.

This character, called Gregorio de la Vega, he was the first gay superhero in the history of the publisher; his first appearance occurred in number 2 of the series Millennium in 1988. Strange was a Peruvian-born magician who was part of the New Guardians and contracted HIV when attacked by a vampire, Hemo-Globin; his death was caused by this disease. Due to the criticism of the readers, since he wore colorful clothes, he was crazy and preferred to be referred to as Auntie (aunt), he was modified to make him appear more masculine.

This superhero had several subsequent appearances in the DC universe. One of the most important occurred in 2016, when Steve Orlando wrote the series Midnighter and Apollo, which explores the homosexual relationship between these two characters.

Within the comics, James wilson, a minor character in the Hulk, was also a carrier of HIV. Marvel not only gave space to the previous character with the disease, but also made his own representation of the virus with Legacy virus, which affected mutants and humans alike. Secondly, Shadowhawk, an Image Comics antihero, is infected with HIV from a blood transfusion.

Another example of a carrier character within popular culture is Kami, a 5-year-old girl who is part of the Sesame Street muppets. She contracted HIV as a result of a contaminated blood transfusion and her mother died of this disease, since then she has been conducting information campaigns to end the stigma on the subject. In 2003, Kami was appointed an advocate for children by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

For its part, the cinema has also abounded in the representation and awareness of this condition. Among the films that develop this theme are: Philadelphiastarring Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington; Dallas Buyers Clubstarring Matthew McConaughey, Jared Leto, Jennifer Garner and Steve Zahn; 120 beats per minute, whose plot explores the AIDS epidemic during the 1990s in France; and The normal heartstarring Mark Ruffalo, Matt Bomer, Taylor Kitsch, Jim Parsons and Julia Roberts.

On the subject of sexuality, Marvel has turned to multiverses and expanded timelines to make changes to some of its most iconic heroes, such as Thor, which had its female version; the Captain America, that he was a black soldier, or Hombre de Hierro, turned into a 15 year old African American girl; there has even been a mutant of the X Men, Colossus.